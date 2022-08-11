Around the NFL

Jets signing veteran OT Duane Brown to two-year contract following Mekhi Becton knee injury

Published: Aug 11, 2022 at 01:29 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With Mekhi Becton's season likely over, the New York Jets are bringing in a big-name reinforcement at offensive tackle.

Gang Green is signing veteran tackle Duane Brown to a two-year contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation.

ESPN first reported the news.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Brown's two-year deal is worth $22 million, per a source.

Brown visited the Jets on Saturday before Becton suffered an avulsion fracture in his kneecap on Monday, likely ending his season. Rapoport later reported Becton will undergo knee surgery next week.

With Becton out, the need to bring in a proven blocker like Brown became more imperative in New York.

A five-time Pro Bowler, including in 2021, Brown spent the past four-and-a-half seasons in Seattle. While he gave up eight sacks a year ago -- most since his rookie campaign -- Brown remains a solid blindside blocker with the size to swallow up edge rushers.

Obtaining an experienced offensive tackle with Brown's pedigree is about as good of a replacement as the Jets could have hoped for at this stage of the offseason process.

Signing Brown likely comes with an O-line shuffle. With Becton on the right side, George Fant had been working at left tackle. Fant is likely to shift back to the right side, with Brown having spent all 14 years of his career on the left side.

Brown was the No. 14 ranked player -- and top remaining offensive lineman -- on NFL.com's list of top 101 free agents.

