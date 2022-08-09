Jets tackle Mekhi Becton fractures kneecap, likely out for season

Jets tackle Mekhi Becton's season is likely over after the tackle suffered a kneecap fracture, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Tuesday.

The offensive lineman sustained an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap during Monday's session, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, and Becton will see a surgeon Wednesday. Saleh confirmed as much, telling reporters Becton would seek a second opinion.

The 11th-overall pick of the 2020 draft, Becton has frequently run into bad injury luck in his still-young professional career. The tackle battled through a chest injury in his rookie season, then suffered a knee injury in Week 1 of the 2021 season that sent him to injured reserve and ended his campaign after just 48 regular-season snaps.

Becton arrived in New York as a highly touted tackle with a rare blend of incredible size and agility. His highlight tape from Louisville was filled with pancakes and examples of the 360-pound, fleet-footed blocker barreling downfield with remarkable swiftness, and his 5.1-second 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine left onlookers slack-jawed.

New York believed it was addressing a massive need for the next decade when it chose Becton in the first round, which was seen as a serious steal at the time. Unfortunately for Becton, he's been unable to prove them right due to repeated physical setbacks.