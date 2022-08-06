Around the NFL

Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown visiting Jets

Published: Aug 06, 2022 at 01:03 PM
Jeremy Bergman

The New York Jets are reaching out to a veteran free agent for help on the offensive line.

Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown is visiting the Jets on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Brown, 36, spent the last four-and-a-half seasons in Seattle and is the top remaining offensive lineman on the market. A first-round pick of the Texans in 2008, Brown has made five Pro Bowls, including last season, and was a first-team All-Pro in 2012. Brown started all 17 games for the Seahawks in 2021, but they replaced him with first-round selection Charles Cross.

If he comes to New York, Brown would be the second big-name veteran to sign with the Jets in the past two weeks after Kwon Alexander joined Gang Green on July 29.

Brown was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in early July after allegedly carrying a concealed gun in his luggage.

New York looking for a big-name offensive line addition in August signals its desire to build depth but also calls into question the Jets' confidence in their book-end options -- George Fant at left tackle, Mekhi Becton at right tackle. Becton was recently moved to RT following his return from the physically unable to perform list. The third-year offensive lineman has struggled with injuries early in his career.

Protecting second-year signal-caller Zach Wilson is paramount in 2022, and the Jets are leaving no stone unturned in their search for stability along the offensive line.

