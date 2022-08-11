Top 10 players from 2012 NFL Draft class: Russell Wilson ranks No. 2

Drafted: Round 1, No. 1 overall by the Indianapolis Colts





Luck was everything the Colts wanted with the first overall pick -- especially as the successor to eventual first-ballot Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. Luck was likely well on his way to a Hall of Fame career of his own when he abruptly retired ahead of the 2019 NFL season at 29 years old. The four-time Pro Bowler took the Colts to the playoffs in four of the six seasons in which he played, including an AFC title game appearance in 2014. (He missed the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury, then won Comeback Player of the Year in 2018.) He ranks in the top three in NFL history in passing touchdowns (171, second) and passing yards (23,671, third) in a player's first six seasons. Unlike Wilson in Seattle, Luck had to largely do it all himself, with the Colts' defense ranking 20th or worse in four of the seasons he played in, while the ground game never ranked better than 18th. Despite the brevity of his career, Luck's impact all while battling injuries is the reason he's No 1 here. Heck, Indy is still trying to find his permanent replacement, with Matt Ryan being the latest in a string of starters that included Jacoby Brissett in 2019, Philip Rivers in 2020 and Carson Wentz in 2021. As I mentioned when discussing Wilson, the new Broncos' QB could supplant Luck here in the future -- but to my eyes, that hasn't happened yet.