2022 NFL Preseason, Week 1: One thing to watch for from all 32 teams





The talk coming out of the Raiders' Hall of Fame Game win was about how much Josh Jacobs played against the Jaguars, leading to speculation that his future with the team might be even shorter than we imagined after the team declined his fifth-year option for 2023. Head coach Josh McDaniels said this week that the team has "no desire" to trade Jacobs, but his usage against Minnesota will almost certainly be a matter of conjecture. We’ll also be keyed in on the Raiders' other backs, fourth-rounder Zamir White and journeyman Austin Walter, both of whom ran effectively against Jacksonville. ... The Vikings will be the last NFL team to hit the field this preseason, and we likely won't see much of Kirk Cousins, if he plays at all. But that's just fine because the Vikings quietly might be fearing life without Cousins, who has had a strong camp. His backups? The word on Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond hasn't been nearly as good. Mond really needs a strong preseason to win over new head coach Kevin O'Connell after the man O'Connell replaced, Mike Zimmer, showed no interest in giving Mond snaps in the final game of last season even though the Vikings had been eliminated from contention. Seldom a good sign, even with a new staff in place.