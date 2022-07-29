Around the NFL

Training Camp Buzz: Steelers' Chase Claypool believes George Pickens will be NFL's 'best rookie receiver' in 2022

Published: Jul 29, 2022 at 01:24 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The 2022 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

  • Rookie wideout George Pickens is impressing his Steelers teammates in the early throes of training camp. Steelers WR Chase Claypool told reporters Friday that he believes the Georgia product is going to be "the best rookie receiver in the NFL" in 2022, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Chris Adamski. A second-round selection by Pittsburgh in April, Pickens flew under the radar as a WR prospect coming off an ACL injury during his junior season, limiting him to just four games, as he concluded his college career with 90 receptions for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns (26 games) in three years. Pickens, 21, enters camp with an opportunity to earn viable playing time following the offseason exits of JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington. Considering the Steelers have had a knack for finding great WR talent during the just-ended Kevin Colbert era, who's to say Claypool is being hyperbolic? The former Steelers general manager drafted current starters Claypool (second round) and Diontae Johnson (third round), and has been finding great pass-catching talent over the course of his tenure in Pittsburgh since 2000, including Smith-Schuster (second round), Emmanuel Sanders (third round), Antonio Brown (sixth round), Santonio Holmes (first round), and Antwaan Randle El (second round). After what was Colbert's final draft as GM, Claypool is indicating Pickens may very well be his parting gem.
  • Another rookie wide receiver receiving praise early in camp is fourth-rounder Romeo Doubs in Green Bay, and coach Matt LaFleur is liking the intangibles he's seeing from the 22-year-old. "Romeo is the first one in the building," LaFleur told reporters Friday. "He is in his locker getting primed. I see him in the weight room getting his body and mind ready. He's already kind of established a routine for himself, and I think that's one of the things that rookies have a hard time finding, and once they do, they can take off." Doubs wasn't the highlight draft pick for a Packers team in need of wide receivers following the exits of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but he's seizing the moment as second-rounder Christian Watson nurses an injury. Doubs, who is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Nevada, wowed his teammates with two highlight-reel catches from Aaron Rodgers, but the rookie is staying level-headed following his second practice in camp. "I just make sure I try to focus on the next play," Doubs said. "That's my biggest thing for me. You can have a great play, next play could be bad. Emotions kinda change, so that's why I try to make sure I stay flat-lined."
  • The indications of who will be calling offensive plays for the Patriots in 2022 seem to be true -- at least for now. Reporting from Patriots camp on Inside Training Camp Live, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Friday that it's "looking like" Matt Patricia will be the team's offensive play-caller after primarily being in that role through the first week of practices. However, Giardi added that it was head coach Bill Belichick who was calling plays during the final install of 11-on-11 drills. The team didn't name an offensive coordinator for the 2022 season, and curiosity on the matter has persisted ever since. Veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler has been mentioning Belichick hasn't been working with the defense so far in camp, and it seems as though the Patriots are prepared to go forward with great defensive minds calling plays following the exit of longtime OC Josh McDaniels.
  • Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has had enough with the low expectations in Atlanta. "Who cares?" Smith told reporters Friday. "Like, just go do a Google search. Go look and see what they thought of the iPhone coming out if you want to humor yourself. It's hard to find good comedy today. Go back and look at predictions if you want real comedy. Anything else? I mean, it's a joke." Smith's first season with the Falcons ended with a 7-10 record, but surpassed many expectations as they flirted with a .500 record up as late as Week 16. Yet, the cynicism hasn't subsided in Atlanta following the offseason trade of Matt Ryan, which was not only the end of an era but the signaling of a full-on rebuild. Smith isn't hearing it, though, as the second-year coach found a clever way of telling us he's not an Android guy.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football!Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Ryan Kerrigan, Washington's all-time sacks leader, retires after 11 seasons in NFL

Ryan Kerrigan, who holds the Washington franchise career sack record, announced he has retired from the NFL after 11 seasons.

news

Veteran DL Derek Wolfe, Super Bowl 50 winner with Broncos, retires from NFL after 10 seasons

Derek Wolfe, whose presence on the defensive line was pivotal during the Denver Broncos' run of AFC dominance last decade, is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 29

Texans coach Lovie Smith told reporters Friday that he expects rookie CB Derek Stingley Jr., the draft's No. 3 overall pick, to be ready for Week 1 of the 2022 season. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Commanders' Ron Rivera expects Chase Young (ACL) to miss 'a little bit of time' to open 2022 season

Commanders edge rusher Chase Young started training camp on the PUP list following an ACL tear in November. Coach Ron Rivera doesn't expect the former Defensive Rookie of the Year to be ready to open the 2022 season.

news

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen feared to have suffered season-ending knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury at Thursday's training camp practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I plan for this to be the golden year'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates his 29th birthday Friday and already has designs on making it his best year yet.

news

Matt Ryan pushing the tempo in Colts practices: 'You can't waste any time'

The praise out of Indianapolis for the new quarterback has been effusive all offseason, and the Colts are getting a firsthand look at how Matt Ryan can take their team to the next level.

news

Titans WR Robert Woods (ACL): 'My biggest objective is being ready for Week 1'

While he's not 100%, Titans wide receiver Robert Woods said he's aiming to be on the field when Tennessee opens the season against the New York Jets.

news

Former Lions safety William White dies at 56 after battle with ALS

William White, an NFL veteran of 11 seasons who played with the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons, has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the Lions announced Thursday night.

news

Cardinals remove 'independent study' clause from Kyler Murray's contract

The Arizona Cardinals have eliminated the mandatory "independent study" clause in quarterback Kyler Murray's contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday evening.

news

Original Raider, five-time AFL all-star Wayne Hawkins dies at 84

A member of the original 1960 Raiders team and a five-time AFL all-star, Wayne Hawkins has died at the age of 84, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW