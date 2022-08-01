Training Camp Buzz: Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns from appendectomy; McCarthy's 'Mojo Moment' spurs Cowboys' kicking competition

Joe Burrow rolls into practice
That's no random person rolling around Bengals practice. It's your star quarterback, Cincinnati. Joe Burrow returned to the Bengals facility on Monday for the first time since getting his appendix removed last week and was seen cruising around the practice field on a scooter before upgrading his ride to a cart. Coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Burrow wanted to take in practice less than a week removed from surgery, but maintained that the Bengals QB won't be participating for a while as he recovers. Although there is no timetable for Burrow's return, Taylor said he will leave it to the 25-year-old to decide when he's comfortable practicing. Seeing as how eager he was to see his teammates, it's safe to assume Burrow will be itching to get back as soon as possible.
McCarthy's 'Mojo Moment' spurs Cowboys' kicking competition
Mike McCarthy's motivational mantra -- the "Mojo Moment" -- returned on Monday to bring an element of surprise to the Cowboys' kicking competition between Jonathan Garibay and Lirim Hajrullahu. Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, McCarthy called for a "Mojo Moment" for the first time since camp began and had special teamers scrambling for a surprise field goal attempt. Garibay missed his first situational attempt off the left post while Hajrullahu split the uprights, per Gehlken. On their second "Mojo Moment" attempts, Garibay missed again while Hajrullahu made it two for two. According to Gehlken, Monday's situational results are a reflection of Hajrullahu's fast start at camp. Introduced during HBO's Hard Knocks docuseries last season, McCarthy thought up the idea thanks to his affinity for the Austin Powers films. In a timely call back, the Cowboys coach joked during Monday's press conference that the only reason he knew star wideout CeeDee Lamb was born in 1999 is because that's the same year the movie franchise hit theaters. Talk about a true "Mojo Moment."
Chargers RB Spiller running with the 1s
Chargers rookie running back Isaiah Spiller looks to be in line for a big role during his rookie season. The fourth-rounder is the only Chargers RB not named Austin Ekeler taking first-team reps so far in camp, NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported on Monday. Bisciotti added that it's a promising sign Spiller in line to be the team's RB2, but his arrival will make makes for a healthy competition this summer along with Larry Roundtree III and Joshua Kelley. The three-headed contest is a good problem to have for the Chargers considering the team has yet to find a consistent No. 2 option behind Ekeler the past two seasons while using fourth- and sixth-round picks in the process. Roundtree and Kelley are those selections hoping to ward of the rookie, who's coming off consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons at Texas A&M.
