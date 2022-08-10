Training Camp Buzz: Mitchell Trubisky pulling ahead in Steelers' QB competition; Bucs CB Carlton Davis using Tyreek Hill flashbacks as motivation 

Mitchell Trubisky seems to be pulling ahead in the three-way quarterback competition in Pittsburgh, but securing the job in the preseason won't exactly complete this saga. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on Inside Training Camp Live that Trubisky has taken almost all of the first-team reps thus far in camp and for that reason will "almost certainly" be the Steelers starter come Sept. 11 in Cincinnati. Should that be the case, however, what happens once the season begins will be the most interesting component based on the history of first-round picks entering the league, according to Rapoport. "Almost always when you have a first-round quarterback, he does at some point," Rapoport said. "Does Kenny Pickett earn some starting reps as the season goes on or does Trubisky falter and they have to put him in? That probably, to me, is more of what the quarterback competition is about in Pittsburgh." Rapoport adds that it seems like Pickett has gotten better every single day and the team likes a lot of what he's done. With the incumbent backup Mason Rudolph also in the mix, things can change ahead of Pittsburgh's preseason games, which kick off this Saturday against the Seahawks. But should things continue to trend in the right direction for Trubisky, history shows the soon-to-be 28-year-old will still need to maintain his position throughout the season in order to ward off what the Steelers hope is their future of the franchise.