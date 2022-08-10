Around the NFL

Training Camp Buzz: Mitchell Trubisky pulling ahead in Steelers' QB competition; Bucs CB Carlton Davis using Tyreek Hill flashbacks as motivation 

Published: Aug 10, 2022 at 01:11 PM
Around the NFL Staff

The 2022 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

Mitch Trubisky pulling ahead?

Mitchell Trubisky seems to be pulling ahead in the three-way quarterback competition in Pittsburgh, but securing the job in the preseason won't exactly complete this saga. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on Inside Training Camp Live that Trubisky has taken almost all of the first-team reps thus far in camp and for that reason will "almost certainly" be the Steelers starter come Sept. 11 in Cincinnati. Should that be the case, however, what happens once the season begins will be the most interesting component based on the history of first-round picks entering the league, according to Rapoport. "Almost always when you have a first-round quarterback, he does at some point," Rapoport said. "Does Kenny Pickett earn some starting reps as the season goes on or does Trubisky falter and they have to put him in? That probably, to me, is more of what the quarterback competition is about in Pittsburgh." Rapoport adds that it seems like Pickett has gotten better every single day and the team likes a lot of what he's done. With the incumbent backup Mason Rudolph also in the mix, things can change ahead of Pittsburgh's preseason games, which kick off this Saturday against the Seahawks. But should things continue to trend in the right direction for Trubisky, history shows the soon-to-be 28-year-old will still need to maintain his position throughout the season in order to ward off what the Steelers hope is their future of the franchise.

Carlton Davis appreciates challenge from Dolphins WRs

Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis went into today's joint practice with the Dolphins highly motivated to cover wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Davis admitted to having flashbacks of Hill going off for a career-best 13 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns against him during their matchup in Week 11 of the 2020 season. Davis, who said they were "keeping it cordial" with Hill, called those recollections a good thing and he appreciated the work Hill presented to him at this point of training camp. Covering Hill wasn't the only challenge for Davis on Wednesday as the four-year veteran was also tasked with shadowing Jaylen Waddle. He will get to do it all over again with another joint practice scheduled for Thursday and possibly get another opportunity during Saturday's preseason opener versus the Dolphins in Tampa. Said Davis: "You gotta love and embrace going against them because there aren't any other receivers in the league that can do what they do."

Mariota growing comfortable behind Falcons O-line

Falcons legend Michael Vick visited Atlanta's final practice ahead of the team's preseason debut on Friday. Naturally, younger Falcons players were "fanboying" over Vick's presence, according to NFL Network's Steve Wyche. One of those drawing inspiration from Vick on Wednesday was Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, who is slated to be the team's starter ahead of his first season with Atlanta. Mariota provided some detail into one of the biggest training camp questions for the Falcons, telling Wyche that the rotation of players and the competition along the offensive line has made him feel more comfortable in the offense. Though Mariota didn't give any specific details about the Falcons' O-line and the state of the camp battles along its interior positions, Wyche said the tenacity that they've shown and the good reviews they've garnered from head coach Arthur Smith indicate the unit, as well as the team as a whole, might be better than what people think. Wyche added that Mariota is slated to start the Falcons' preseason opener in Detroit on Friday.

Texans owner feeds the fans

Texans owner Cal McNair was behind the grill and serving up barbeque for Houston fans at training camp on Wednesday. Former Texans defensive tackle Vince Wilfork made his visit to Texans camp on the same day as "Cal's Cookout." Coincidence?

Training camp highlights

For the fans...

