Training Camp Buzz: Aaron Rodgers evokes 'Con Air', Derrick Henry likely to not play in preseason games

The 2022 regular season is just around the corner. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his tradition of dressing up in an interesting or flashy outfit at preseason events when he walked into training camp Tuesday. Previous years have featured full pilot gear and a Canadian tuxedo as looks, but this year Rodgers took his inspiration from Hollywood. He emerged from his car dressed in a white tank top tucked into jeans, hair long and loose, evoking the iconic Nicholas Cage look from the 1997 film "Con Air". Vikings safety Harrison Smith was complimentary when asked about his division rival's look, saying, "I appreciated it because I'm a Nic Cage fan myself. It's a good look."
- Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson said rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks did well on his conditioning test after missing minicamp last month because he was dealing with issues related to his asthma/conditioning. Robinson added that Burks was transparent about the parts of his conditioning he needed to improve on from his time playing at Arkansas, and what he can do better on in order to play at the pro level.
- Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told the media that he doesn't anticipate running back Derrick Henry playing in any preseason games, in order to preserve him for the regular season. Henry missed nine games last season with a fractured foot, and the wear and tear on workhorse running backs like Henry can be difficult throughout a full NFL season. So the Titans will be modifying their approach in offseason workouts in order to keep him as healthy as possible, and this includes limiting Henry's preseason play.
- NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo gave an update on Inside Training Camp Live on free agent wide receiver Cole Beasley, who Garafolo said is still generating significant interest from multiple teams. Garafolo added that Beasley is likely waiting on an offer from a contender that would pay him above the veteran minimum, and mentioned the Giants as a possible landing spot because of coach Brian Daboll's time working with Beasley as the offensive coordinator in Buffalo.
- NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport gave updates on free-agent wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Julio Jones on Inside Training Camp Live on Tuesday. Rapoport said Beckham's main focus this offseason has been getting healthy after tearing his ACL during Super Bowl LVI. Beckham is not expected to be fully healthy until midseason, but Rapoport said he could try and sign a contract before the season starts to lock in a deal, even if he won't be ready immediately. On Julio, Rapoport reported that while there has been interest from multiple teams, most notably the Packers, Jones was not seen at anyone's camp on Tuesday. This indicates Jones could be willing to wait until a contending team suffers an injury, which would raise his market value as a replacement.
- Rapoport reported Tuesday that New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (knee) is expected to come off of the physically unable to perform list after passing a physical on Tuesday. Becton was placed on the PUP list last week, but is now "good to go" for training camp, per Rapoport. Rapoport also reported that the Jets are "impressed" with Becton's offseason work to get in shape, as he had been working at the facilities for more than a month as part of his commitment to getting in shape, and arrived to training camp with a much slimmer frame. Rapoport said with Becton healthy the expectations for the tackle "are extremely high" coming into the season.
