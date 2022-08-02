Training Camp Buzz: Derrick Henry working hard to avoid complacency; Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson growing confident

Earning a membership into the 2,000-yard club hasn't gotten to Derrick Henry's head. Coming off a foot injury that marred the sequel to his historic 2020 season, the Titans star running back explained why he's highly motivated to regain his dominant form. "At my position, it doesn't last forever. So you gotta do what you can while you play this game," Henry said on Inside Training Camp Live. "My main focus is just trying to get better every day, no matter if it's in the weight room, the film room, or on the field. Just have that growth mindset of getting better and never being complacent and always staying hungry no matter what you achieve in this game." Henry described last year's injury as a "devastation" but was happy to return for the Titans' postseason run. Entering 2022 with a clean bill of health, Henry said he isn't changing anything as he gears up for his bruising style of football and mentioned the Titans sticking to their identity as they seek a third consecutive AFC South title. Will that mean he's anticipating the same type of workload in 2022? "We don't discuss those things," Henry said. "We take it week by week and I approach every week, you know, ready to work and do whatever I can for the team. However the game plays out, that's how it plays."