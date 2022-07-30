Training Camp Buzz: Trevor Lawrence says Travis Etienne is 'in better shape' than ever after injury

Jaguars teammates Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne have been on the same sideline for half a decade, but the quarterback has never seen his backfield mate quite like this. "I honestly think he looks like he's in better shape than I thought he was in our last year at Clemson," Lawrence said Saturday of the second-year RB. That's saying something, considering Etienne accounted for 6,107 total yards and 78 touchdowns in his four years at Clemson and both Lawrence and Etienne were first-round picks of the Jaguars in 2021. Unfortunately, the star RB didn't play a single down in his rookie year after suffering a serious foot injury in the preseason. But with an entire campaign to sit and get his body right, Etienne has emerged even better than before, at least according to his longtime quarterback. "Obviously, he was great, played great, all that, he was fine," Lawrence said of Etienne before his setback. "But right now, his body looks great, I think he's running real well, picking up the offense, done a great job in the protections. All those things that we're asking him to do, he's done a great job."