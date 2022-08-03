Around the NFL

Training Camp Buzz: Packers' Jordan Love showing growth entering Year 3; Carson Wentz taking command of Washington's offense

Published: Aug 03, 2022 at 12:04 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Jordan Love has one of his best practices

Certain to fly under the radar for as long as Aaron Rodgers decides to play football, Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love is getting more comfortable as he approaches Year 3. "That might've been one of his best practices we've seen in three years," Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Wednesday. "He made some big-time throws with pressure in his face." Added general manager Brian Gutekunst: "I think you're seeing a more confident guy [who can say], 'OK, I know what's going to happen before it happens.'" Love will be able to prove his growth during the preseason as he's expected to see a majority of playing time. With Green Bay needing to decide its wide receiver depth chart over the course of those three games, Love is seemingly prepared to help facilitate the process among Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Amari Rodgers, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. While the team seems to have the human resources for delivering passes, the Packers are in the market for a news JUGS machine. LaFleur said the team's defective JUGS machine has been pumping muffed punts in practice and was desperate enough to ask for donations of a new one in the media room.

Carson Wentz getting acclimated in Washington

Getting Carson Wentz acclimated to a new system is priority No. 1 for the Commanders as the veteran quarterback enters his third different offense in as many seasons. Washington saw the fruits of that labor during the team's first practice in pads. Reporting from Commanders camp Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports that Wentz and the offense began to "show out a little bit" during Tuesday's padded practice. Coach Ron Rivera told Garafolo that he credits the offensive line finally being able to hit back as a reason for the offensive success during camp. Wentz struggled through OTAs during the early digestion of offensive coordinator Scott Turner's offense, but the seventh-year vet is beginning to show positive signs. As the Commanders offense looks to follow up a good day with another, one player told Garafolo that they expect to face a highly motivated defense on Wednesday because of the showing.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson says he removed social media apps from phone before training camp

Zach Wilson has developed a way of handling the scrutiny that comes with playing quarterback in the white-hot spotlight. It's not by muting his critics but rather by deleting his access to the social media apps on which they appear.

news

QB Jacoby Brissett ready to be 'next man up' for Browns following Deshaun Watson suspension

Jacoby Brissett is in line to open the season as the Browns' starting quarterback following Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension.

news

Tyrann Mathieu reports for Saints training camp after extended absence for personal reasons

Tyrann Mathieu has arrived at New Orleans Saints training camp following an extended absence. Mathieu was allowed to miss the start of camp by the Saints for an undisclosed "personal family matter."

news

Geno Smith seeing more first-team reps than Drew Lock, but Seattle OC not sharing plan for QB battle

The Seahawks are keeping their plans at quarterback close to the vest. Asked Tuesday if there was a deadline to name a starting QB in the battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, OC Shane Waldron wouldn't let on.

news

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie taking advantage of more slot opportunities

While much of the offseason spotlight in Buffalo has been on the expected Year 3 leap from Gabriel Davis and the star-quality of Stefon Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie has generated buzz early in training camp.

news

Rams RB Cam Akers expects to 'play at a much higher level' after missing most of 2021

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers missed training camp last year after suffering an Achilles tear in mid-July. While he surprisingly returned for Week 18 and the Rams' Super Bowl run, Akers is ready for a full camp and season this time around.

news

Tom Brady's birthday: Buccaneers QB and seven-time Super Bowl champion turns 45

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turns 45 today. In honor of his birthday, the NFL Research team put together notes to put his historic achievements into perspective.

news

Legendary announcer Vin Scully passes away at age 94

Vin Scully, a legendary baseball announcer who also called NFL games, died on Tuesday at the age of 94.

news

Deebo Samuel on working out 49ers extension: 'What changed was the communication'

Niners "wideback" Deebo Samuel said Tuesday it was improved communication that led to him getting an extension worked out and also denied any discontent about how he's featured on the field.

news

Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries signs three-year extension worth $66.8M

Left tackle D.J. Humphries has signed a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season, which is worth $66.8 million total with $34 million guaranteed and $21 million in Year 1, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Ravens LB David Ojabo signs rookie contract; all 2022 draft picks now signed

Baltimore Ravens pass rusher David Ojabo has ended his holdout and the 2022 NFL Draft class has now all signed in the process.

