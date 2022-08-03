Training Camp Buzz: Packers' Jordan Love showing growth entering Year 3; Carson Wentz taking command of Washington's offense

Jordan Love has one of his best practices
Certain to fly under the radar for as long as Aaron Rodgers decides to play football, Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love is getting more comfortable as he approaches Year 3. "That might've been one of his best practices we've seen in three years," Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Wednesday. "He made some big-time throws with pressure in his face." Added general manager Brian Gutekunst: "I think you're seeing a more confident guy [who can say], 'OK, I know what's going to happen before it happens.'" Love will be able to prove his growth during the preseason as he's expected to see a majority of playing time. With Green Bay needing to decide its wide receiver depth chart over the course of those three games, Love is seemingly prepared to help facilitate the process among Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Amari Rodgers, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. While the team seems to have the human resources for delivering passes, the Packers are in the market for a news JUGS machine. LaFleur said the team's defective JUGS machine has been pumping muffed punts in practice and was desperate enough to ask for donations of a new one in the media room.
Carson Wentz getting acclimated in Washington
Getting Carson Wentz acclimated to a new system is priority No. 1 for the Commanders as the veteran quarterback enters his third different offense in as many seasons. Washington saw the fruits of that labor during the team's first practice in pads. Reporting from Commanders camp Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports that Wentz and the offense began to "show out a little bit" during Tuesday's padded practice. Coach Ron Rivera told Garafolo that he credits the offensive line finally being able to hit back as a reason for the offensive success during camp. Wentz struggled through OTAs during the early digestion of offensive coordinator Scott Turner's offense, but the seventh-year vet is beginning to show positive signs. As the Commanders offense looks to follow up a good day with another, one player told Garafolo that they expect to face a highly motivated defense on Wednesday because of the showing.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.