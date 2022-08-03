Training Camp Buzz: Packers' Jordan Love showing growth entering Year 3; Carson Wentz taking command of Washington's offense

Certain to fly under the radar for as long as Aaron Rodgers decides to play football, Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love is getting more comfortable as he approaches Year 3. "That might've been one of his best practices we've seen in three years," Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Wednesday. "He made some big-time throws with pressure in his face." Added general manager Brian Gutekunst: "I think you're seeing a more confident guy [who can say], 'OK, I know what's going to happen before it happens.'" Love will be able to prove his growth during the preseason as he's expected to see a majority of playing time. With Green Bay needing to decide its wide receiver depth chart over the course of those three games, Love is seemingly prepared to help facilitate the process among Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Amari Rodgers, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. While the team seems to have the human resources for delivering passes, the Packers are in the market for a news JUGS machine. LaFleur said the team's defective JUGS machine has been pumping muffed punts in practice and was desperate enough to ask for donations of a new one in the media room.