Training Camp Buzz: Aaron Rodgers wants another Super Bowl; Panthers OC says QB battle still open

Packers rookie Romeo Doubs took some 1-on-1 reps opposite Jaire Alexander in practice Tuesday, a decision about which head coach Matt LaFleur said, "Certainly you want your better players going against one another." Doubs said he's excited for the chance to practice with Alexander, saying, "(Jaire) is one of the best people to be around. ... I just wanna make sure that I take advantage of getting reps with him because you won't be able to go up against another corner like that." Doubs was selected in the fourth round of this year's draft, the second of three receivers the Packers added to revamp their depth chart. While higher draft pick Christian Watson and new acquisition Sammy Watkins may have been bigger names coming into camp, both have been limited by injuries, and Doubs has taken the opportunity to shine at camp. LaFleur's decision to pair up Alexander and Doubs for 1-on-1s could be viewed as a chance for the rookie to get used to facing the top corners in the league, and also might be an indication that his performance in camp will have him moving up the depth chart, establishing himself as a sleeper pick for this season.