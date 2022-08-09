Training Camp Buzz: Aaron Rodgers wants another Super Bowl; Panthers OC says QB battle still open

The 2022 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
Rodgers hoping to bring home another Lombardi
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a chance to win a third straight MVP award in 2022, which would tie him with Peyton Manning for most in a row. But speaking to NFL.com's Adam Schein on his podcast on SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio this week, the veteran quarterback said at this point in his career he's satisfied with his personal achievements, and his real focus is on bringing another championship to Green Bay. "I say this as heartfelt as I can, I want to win a championship," Rodgers said. "I've had all the individual success I could possibly ever have dreamed of accomplishing. I've got four MVPs. I'm an honorary black belt. I'd like to win another Super Bowl. That's most important. Everything else would be just purely icing on the cake." As Rodgers and Schein also discussed on the podcast, personal success can lead to team success, and having the two-time reigning MVP under center will definitely help the Packers' quest to capture a Super Bowl victory in 2022.
McAdoo says QB competition still friendly
The Panthers have been holding their cards close to the chest when it comes to naming a starting quarterback for Week 1. Head coach Matt Rhule previously said that he's giving both incumbent starter Sam Darnold and newcomer Baker Mayfield an equal opportunity, and that he likely wouldn't name someone starter until they get a couple preseason games under their belt. On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo was asked for his thoughts on the situation, and continued to avoid giving any hints as to which way the coaching staff is leaning, only that the team doesn't want to rush a decision. McAdoo said despite the ongoing battle it appears the locker room still has an air of healthy competition, with both Darnold and Mayfield remaining friendly to each other. Though he joked he "left his crystal ball in his other pants," McAdoo said he believes the competition will make both players better in the long run, saying that "as long as we don't resort to cannibalism, I think we have a chance to get out of this pretty good."
Doubs taking reps against Packers' No. 1 corner
Packers rookie Romeo Doubs took some 1-on-1 reps opposite Jaire Alexander in practice Tuesday, a decision about which head coach Matt LaFleur said, "Certainly you want your better players going against one another." Doubs said he's excited for the chance to practice with Alexander, saying, "(Jaire) is one of the best people to be around. ... I just wanna make sure that I take advantage of getting reps with him because you won't be able to go up against another corner like that." Doubs was selected in the fourth round of this year's draft, the second of three receivers the Packers added to revamp their depth chart. While higher draft pick Christian Watson and new acquisition Sammy Watkins may have been bigger names coming into camp, both have been limited by injuries, and Doubs has taken the opportunity to shine at camp. LaFleur's decision to pair up Alexander and Doubs for 1-on-1s could be viewed as a chance for the rookie to get used to facing the top corners in the league, and also might be an indication that his performance in camp will have him moving up the depth chart, establishing himself as a sleeper pick for this season.
Stafford back to 11-on-11 reps
The Rams have been limiting Matthew Stafford's participation during training camp as the quarterback works through an elbow injury that's caused him soreness in his throwing arm. But Tuesday, Stafford participated in 11-on-11 drills, a step which coach Sean McVay had said he would not be doing for the remainder of camp in Irvine. While McVay and Stafford have repeatedly said the issue is nothing to worry about long-term, the team wants to be careful with his elbow and has therefore limited the number of days Stafford's thrown and the pitch count on days he does practice. Could this be an indication that Stafford's arm is healing faster than expected, or is it just a minor change to the recovery program that we shouldn't read into?
Dolphins sell out 2022 season tickets
The Dolphins have been one of the most talked-about teams of the offseason, and that's translated into the fans' interest in attending games. NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Tuesday that 2022 season tickets for the Dolphins have officially sold out, and Miami has moved on to creating a waitlist for the 2023 season, a first in the franchise's history. This unprecedented increase in interest in the Dolphins can be attributed to the major offseason moves they made, including the acquisitions of WR Tyreek Hill, LT Terron Armstead and more. Combine that with the buzz surrounding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the claims he'll be making a big jump this season, and it's no wonder fans are coming out in droves to check out the Fins. Now it just remains to be seen whether Miami's play will justify the ticket sales.
Jamie Foxx visits Cowboys camp
The Dallas Cowboys are America's team, and on Tuesday they got an endorsement from one of America's favorite celebrities. Jamie Foxx, a native of Terrell, Texas, came to visit the Cowboys' camp in Oxnard, California, to see his hometown team. Clad in a polo shirt with the team's logo, Foxx showed off his impressions of owner Jerry Jones and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith for local reporters before taking to the Cowboys' twitter account to joke that he'd been hired as the coach in charge of all after-parties. Foxx wrapped up his visit by giving his thoughts on how the Cowboys will fare in 2022, saying "Cowboys Nation, this year we get it done. Everybody bow down."
Training Camp highlights
