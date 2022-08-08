Training Camp Buzz: Panthers' McCaffrey operating on step count; Chiefs' Hardman emerges as deep threat

Although Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been adamant about the quarterback position in Carolina starting as a 50/50 proposition, the fact that the team traded for Baker Mayfield has always tipped the Panthers' hand. The former Browns QB has the "inside track" for the starting job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Inside Training Camp Live. Mayfield and Sam Darnold have been splitting reps evenly throughout training camp, but the writing is on the wall. "Based on the understanding he has of this offense," Rapoport said. "Based on the kind of plays he can make and the kind of command he's already getting inside this locker room, it certainly does seem like it's Baker Mayfield's job to win." As for reports floating around that Carolina was possibly shopping Darnold, the quarterback told reporters, "I talked to (general manager) Scott (Fitterer). He said not to worry about it. To be honest, before he even talked to me I didn't even see it. Like I continue to say, I'm just going to continue to do me and do what I can to put myself in a good position and this team in a good position."