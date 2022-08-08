Around the NFL

Training Camp Buzz: Panthers' McCaffrey operating on step count; Chiefs' Hardman emerges as deep threat

Published: Aug 08, 2022 at 01:37 PM
CMC operating on 'step count'

Teams are at their best when they have their best on the field, so it's safe to say the Carolina Panthers have been far from it the last two seasons. Carolina's do-it-all running back, Christian McCaffrey, has managed to suit up for only 10 games across the last two years. In order to shed the injury-prone label and reestablish better availability, McCaffrey has attacked training camp using a pitch count -- which Inside Training Camp Live hosts Steve Mariucci and James Palmer have decided will henceforth be referred to as a "step count." NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that McCaffrey has indeed been counting steps. The running back is managing his own reps during practices. As Rapoport put it, being able to hit the field each and every week is "an absolute paramount focus of McCaffrey this year." If the All-Pro RB can return to health, his form is never in doubt, and the Panthers could be looking at a resurgent year.

Bills have 'A Beautiful Mind' for the red zone

In the wake of Brian Daboll's departure to become head coach with the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills promoted Ken Dorsey from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator. According to NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund, Buffalo's offense won't look vastly different. The Bills will instead lean on their red zone efficiency, which ranked among the top in the NFL in 2021, as it transitions under a new coordinator. That starts with utilizing veteran leadership like Stefon Diggs, who Frelund tabbed as the second-most valuable wide receiver in the red zone at drawing extra coverage, as well as incorporating new wrinkles from Dorsey and situational plays for rookie RB James Cook. Dorsey is the perfect candidate to keep things rolling for a team that was potentially a coin toss away from advancing to the AFC Championship Game. The first reason for that is his familiarity with the offense, but it also doesn't hurt that backup QB Case Keenum recently told reporters that Dorsey’s call sheet looks like something from A Beautiful Mind.

Mahomes tabs Hardman as his new deep threat

With Tyreek Hill in Miami, Patrick Mahomes is looking for his next reliable deep threat. New additions JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are candidates for downfield targets, as are rookie Skyy Moore, Josh Gordon and the ever-reliable tight end Travis Kelce. But Mahomes projects that Mecole Hardman will be the man to take up Hill's mantle. "I think Mecole has taken that step of kind of filling … that spot that Tyreek did on those deep routes, and he's kind of accepted that challenge," Mahomes said on Inside Training Camp Live on Monday. "We'll have everybody kind of developing and kind of doing that different kind of stuff, but he's about to be a huge part of it and I'm excited for him."

Mayfield has 'inside track'

Although Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been adamant about the quarterback position in Carolina starting as a 50/50 proposition, the fact that the team traded for Baker Mayfield has always tipped the Panthers' hand. The former Browns QB has the "inside track" for the starting job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Inside Training Camp Live. Mayfield and Sam Darnold have been splitting reps evenly throughout training camp, but the writing is on the wall. "Based on the understanding he has of this offense," Rapoport said. "Based on the kind of plays he can make and the kind of command he's already getting inside this locker room, it certainly does seem like it's Baker Mayfield's job to win." As for reports floating around that Carolina was possibly shopping Darnold, the quarterback told reporters, "I talked to (general manager) Scott (Fitterer). He said not to worry about it. To be honest, before he even talked to me I didn't even see it. Like I continue to say, I'm just going to continue to do me and do what I can to put myself in a good position and this team in a good position."

Tolbert impressing on offense, Barr will mirror Parsons

Discussion in Dallas doesn't take long to circle back to the wide receiver position ever since James Washington broke his foot in practice. With Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson in different uniforms and Michael Gallup still recovering from a torn ACL, the Cowboys will need a new name to make highlights. According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the player in waiting could be a third-round rookie. "One of the guys they've been really impressed with is Jalen Tolbert, the rookie out of South Alabama," Pelissero said. "Excellent notetaker, he's into the details, and obviously a home-run threat, too." Pelissero noted that Dan Quinn's defense will also be looking toward a new addition for a boost this year. "They just signed longtime Viking Anthony Barr. They're thinking not really in the traditional Mike and Will linebacker positions. At times, it's going to be like Anthony Barr -- it's not going to be full-time. It's going to be situational. But he can mirror with Micah Parsons, both of them off-the-ball linebackers who are threats to go after the passer."

Colts will involve Hines, searching for No. 2 WR

Running back Jonathan Taylor was an unstoppable force in 2021. The Indianapolis Colts responded accordingly by feeding him the rock, but the dependency on Taylor also led to an absence of touches for Nyheim Hines. On Inside Training Camp Live, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe revealed how the Colts plan to right that wrong. "I've heard a lot of two-back system they're going to work with him," Wolfe said. "Using him out of the slot with Jonathan Taylor, not in place of him. One thing they got frustrated with last season is they felt like Nyheim Hines was underutilized in this offense. So, watch (for) a lot of two-back system, Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, as they try to find who's going to be the other guys other than Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman." Wolfe added that Indianapolis is looking at Alec Pierce, Parris Campbell or Ashton Dulin to step up as a secondary receiving option opposite Pittman.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) passes physical, removed from PUP list

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has passed his physical and come off the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Monday.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston being evaluated after leaving practice with foot injury

Jameis Winston left New Orleans Saints practice early Monday after "tweaking his foot", coach Dennis Allen told reporters. Allen added the starting quarterback was still being evaluated and had no update on the severity of the injury.

news

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels: We have 'no desire' to trade Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs' usage in last week's Hall of Fame Game raised eyebrows, but Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Monday that the team has no plan to trade the veteran running back.

news

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker signs four-year extension through 2027 season

The Baltimore Ravens signed kicker Justin Tucker to a four-year extension through the 2027 season, the team announced Monday. Tucker, 32, had two years remaining on his previous deal.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 8

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield has returned to the field after missing two practice with a lower back issue. Now he can return to battling for a starting spot.

news

Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum has Lisfranc injury; Ravens still optimistic he'll only miss 1-2 weeks

The Ravens' season of redemption hit a familiar, concerning point Monday. Center Tyler Linderbaum, a first-round selection in April, has suffered a Lisfranc injury, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne happy to get hit in practice to acclimate: 'I need to get tackled'

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is on the road back from a Lisfranc injury that ended his rookie season before it began, and he's welcoming contact along the way.

news

Bears WR N'Keal Harry suffers high ankle sprain in practice, likely out for six weeks

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Harry left the Bears' practice early on Saturday after suffering an ankle injury, which Rapoport confirmed is a high ankle sprain. The timeline for recovery from this type of injury is six weeks, which would keep Harry out for at least the first two weeks of the season.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Raiders don't want to trade Josh Jacobs; Dolphins' RB competition is 'fierce'

Did Josh Jacobs' heavy usage in the Raiders' first preseason game hint at the running back's future? How is Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel approaching the RB competition? Find out the buzz as we track interesting items of news from today's camp.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 7

The Buffalo Bills activated offensive guard Rodger Saffold off the non-football injury list Sunday, clearing the way for the veteran to mold the line into a top unit in front of QB Josh Allen.

news

Browns' Kareem Hunt requests trade, Cleveland tells RB it won't trade him

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade from the team with the regular season just a month away.

