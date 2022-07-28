Training Camp Buzz: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle will have opposing defenses 'scared (expletive)'

The 2022 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
- How will opposing cornerbacks react when Dolphins speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle line up together on the same side? Hill, the Dolphins' prized acquisition from this offseason, now has an idea with the duo manifesting itself on the practice field. "They're scared s---less," Hill said Thursday, via NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. "He's faster than I thought. When I first got here, I was like OK, he's a 4.3. Typically when you see 4.3 guys they don't run as fast on a football field. But J-Dub he actually runs a 4.3 on the football field -- there's a difference. I'm very excited for the season. I can't wait to see him blossom and continue to move his game forward, which I know he will." Hill and Waddle each garnered 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus yards last season, and the idea of guarding what is realistically the fastest duo in the league is a scary thought. Now it's time to think of a clever name for an exciting duo made up of a Cheetah and a Penguin.
- Hoping to prompt the blight of opposing defenses, the voice in Tua Tagovailoa 's ear will be that of Mike McDaniel as he commands the revamped Dolphins offense in 2022. Wolfe reported Thursday that Miami's rookie head coach will be calling the offensive plays this season, and streamlining that process has already begun at training camp with McDaniel calling plays from a walkie-talkie into Tagovailoa's helmet. It will be the first time calling plays in the NFL for McDaniel, who's spent over 10 seasons in the league as Kyle Shanahan's trusted assistant. However, the development isn't all that surprising considering the former Niners coordinator was hired for his offensive expertise. With a high-powered offense featuring Hill, Waddle, Ced Wilson, Mike Gesicki, Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, Tagovailoa is on the verge of potential breakout season and the voice in his head is poised to help.
- Signifying how well Waddle is doing as he approaches Year 2 is the orange jersey he wore during Thursday's practice. Orange jerseys are reserved for those Dolphins players who had the best practice, per Wolfe. Waddle also gets the honor of choosing the day's playlist and it consisted of Z-Ro, NoCap, EST Gee, Chief Keef, Gunna, Lil' Baby, Kodak Black and Lil' Wayne. Said Waddle: "I've had the best playlist so far. Had to start off with Houston (Mo City Don). You know."
- The quarterback competition in Carolina is heating up. After Sam Darnold took the first-team reps yesterday, it was Baker Mayfield's turn on Thursday and he quickly found a groove with wideout D.J. Moore. Reporting from Panthers camp on Inside Training Camp Live, NFL Network's Bridget Condon described their connection as "pretty" and the two hooked up for three touchdowns during practice, which was the Panthers' first-hand look at their newly acquired QB. Getting a rapport going with Moore is ideal for Mayfield (and the Panthers). The fifth-year receiver has led the team in receiving yards in each of the past three seasons and is coming off a career-high 93 receptions in 2021.
- The Patriots defense is getting into midseason form even without coach Bill Belichick on their sideline, according to Malcolm Butler. The veteran cornerback called the squad a "championship defense" on Thursday, noting Belichick was working with the offense. NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported that the Patriots D kept the offense out of the end zone on 10 straight plays until they were forced to do push-ups on play 11.
- Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's arrival in Indy has veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore champing at the bit. Reporting from Colts camp on Inside Training Camp Live, NFL Network's Stacey Dales said Gilmore is "so excited" to play in Bradley's scheme because of its simplicity, which will allow the All-Pro cover man to be in press coverage a whole lot more. Dales also had a brief update in regards to the position battle for the Colts' left tackle spot, reporting that "it looks to be Matt Pryor right now" early in camp. After parting ways with Eric Fisher this offseason, the Colts drafted Bernhard Raimann in the third round and re-signed Pryor following his first year with the club as a backup.
- Below is your first look at a Hall of Fame connection between Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julio Jones. Bucs offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs put it best, saying, "It's like playing a video game." After all, that was the only way a Brady-Jones connection could've happened up until this season. Getting used to Jones wearing a number in the 80s is the next thing to get used to.
- Los Angeles Rams players couldn't resist when presented with a ball and hoop outside of the locker room. L.A. went 10 of 14 from the field until kicker Matt Gay broke the mini hoop with a slam dunk. While the team is tempting LeBron James for a response, the Lakers superstar could very well one-up that offer with an appearance on the practice field.
- The wholesome content portion of today's training camp buzz is brought you by Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore and his daughter Ari.
