Training Camp Buzz: Saints WR Michael Thomas improving in recovery; Jets making rookie CB earn 'Sauce' nickname

The Jets are making rookie cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner earn his nickname this season. "We told him if he gets two pick-sixes in the preseason, then we might give him Sauce," veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley said on Inside Training Camp Live. "And it's got to be against the 1s, too, so no 2s, 3s, backups, all that. More than likely, we'll start calling him Sauce when he makes a big play in the regular season." Robert Saleh is also taking part in the team's initiative by calling him "A.G." in the meantime. The Jets head coach told reporters Friday that he likes what he's seen so far from the No. 4 overall pick. "He's got a mindset and a chip on his shoulder. I've never seen a rookie talk so much trash, but it's good," Saleh said. "He's an interesting young man. Love where he's at mentally. He's still got a long way to go in terms of understanding the game and all that off, but he's a sponge and he's taking it all in." Joining ITC Live after Mosley revealed the team's goal-setting action, Gardner is happy to earn it back. "That's what I want -- that's how it was in Cincy," he said. "I wouldn't have it any other way."