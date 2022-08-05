Around the NFL

Training Camp Buzz: Saints WR Michael Thomas improving in recovery; Jets making rookie CB earn 'Sauce' nickname

Published: Aug 05, 2022 at 01:23 PM
Saints' Thomas, Winston progressing in recovery

It's been a little over a week since Michael Thomas (ankle) returned to practice after a brief stay on the PUP list to start camp. The Saints wide receiver is starting to look like his former All-Pro self as the team advances his output. Multiple reports out of New Orleans on Friday say Thomas is flashing his trademark physicality during 1-on-1s and head coach Dennis Allen told reporters after practice that he expects the veteran participating in team drills soon. A healthy Thomas generates a strong WR corps for the Saints, who signed Jarvis Landry and drafted Chris Olave in the first round this offseason; veterans Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway provide quality depth while Alvin Kamara offers hands out of the backfield. But an intriguing passing attack depends on the status of another recovery with quarterback Jameis Winston coming off an ACL tear. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Inside Training Camp Live Friday that Winston is "about where the Saints want him to be" despite having yet to regain the mobility of his former self. Rapoport referenced last season's ACL recovery of Joe Burrow as a similar situation where the Bengals QB didn't get his legs back until about a month into the 2021 season. Should Thomas and Winston get back to where they once were, the Saints offense has great potential to maintain its prowess following the exit of Sean Payton.

Jets won't be calling him Sauce just yet

The Jets are making rookie cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner earn his nickname this season. "We told him if he gets two pick-sixes in the preseason, then we might give him Sauce," veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley said on Inside Training Camp Live. "And it's got to be against the 1s, too, so no 2s, 3s, backups, all that. More than likely, we'll start calling him Sauce when he makes a big play in the regular season." Robert Saleh is also taking part in the team's initiative by calling him "A.G." in the meantime. The Jets head coach told reporters Friday that he likes what he's seen so far from the No. 4 overall pick. "He's got a mindset and a chip on his shoulder. I've never seen a rookie talk so much trash, but it's good," Saleh said. "He's an interesting young man. Love where he's at mentally. He's still got a long way to go in terms of understanding the game and all that off, but he's a sponge and he's taking it all in." Joining ITC Live after Mosley revealed the team's goal-setting action, Gardner is happy to earn it back. "That's what I want -- that's how it was in Cincy," he said. "I wouldn't have it any other way."

Chargers pass rush has J.C. Jackson rubbing his hands

No player has more interceptions than J.C. Jackson since he entered the league in 2018. The Pro Bowl cornerback believes his impressive pace is poised to improve playing on a Chargers defense that features Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. "I've never played with a pass rush like that, so we're gonna see what that's gonna look like," Jackson said, via Nick Cothrel of Sports Illustrated. "I believe I can make more turnovers." Jackson's 25 INTs in four seasons have given credence to his self-given "Mr. INT" nickname, and the former undrafted free agent is one of the best rags-to-riches stories after earning a hefty contract from the Chargers this offseason. Jackson not only hopes to better his impressive numbers in L.A., but he aims to enhance young Chargers CBs like Asante Samuel Jr. to add value to his services. "He's got a big future ahead of him," Jackson said of Samuel. "Sometimes he asks me some tips and questions and as an older guy, I love that. I love the motivation to help the young guys as much as I can."

Browning's conversion to the edge

The Broncos are asking linebacker Baron Browning to make a switch to the edge ahead of his second season. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is pleased with how things are going, saying Friday the move is "even better than we thought." Browning is being asked to help the Broncos' pass rush despite earning a starting role as an interior LB by the end of his rookie season. Bolstering its pass rush is an ideal defensive strategy for Denver as the team competes in a quarterback-rich AFC West. The Broncos' talented secondary should also benefit from the pressure. With Bradley Chubb looking to regain his rookie form and newly acquired Randy Gregory still on the mend, Browning is turning himself into an important piece for the Broncos defense.

Burns crashes McCaffrey's presser

Known for his web-slinging sack celebrations, Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns personified the trendy Spider-Man meme when asking Christian McCaffrey a question about himself in third person. "Brian Burns is such a good ball player. He's a little bit weird off the field and he has some issues, but when it comes to on the field he's such a good player," McCaffrey answered, via Joe Person of The Athletic. "It's special to watch. We don't talk to him too much, just cause he's a little bit off, but he can play the run, he can play the pass. Overall just an amazing player." Amazing is right.

Training Camp highlights

