Training Camp Buzz: Titans rookie QB Malik Willis showing progression; A.J. Brown appreciating competition from Eagles CBs

The acquisition of A.J. Brown was a game-changer for a young Eagles offense, but Philadelphia's newest feature is looking to elevate his game. Joining Inside Training Camp Live on Thursday, Brown is appreciating how the competition from Eagles cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry is making him better. "The battle with both of the guys has been really tough," Brown said. "... I really like going against those guys every day because it's making me disciplined in my routes; me being clean in and out of my breaks because I know that if I'm going to step off or add an extra step, the ball can go the other way really fast. I'm taking advantage of this." The biggest benefactor of Philadelphia's draft-day splash, Jalen Hurts, who not only got a Pro Bowl-caliber target from the trade but a tangible vote of confidence, crashed his new teammate's interview to say how Brown's presence has elevated the team's disposition. "This whole team is hungry," said Hurts. "So, the mentality we have right now is great. We just need to continue to build off of it, and I think the leadership A.J. brings, the mentality he brings, the experience he brings, has been very beneficial for us as a team." Entering Year 3, Hurts went on to say that he's appreciating the continuity with Nick Sirianni's coaching staff, which is something he says he hasn't had since high school. The vibe in Philadelphia is certainly different as 2022 approaches and the team's longtime are noticing. Said Fletcher Cox on Thursday: "I feel like this team can be special."