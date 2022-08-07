Training Camp Buzz: Raiders don't want to trade Josh Jacobs; Dolphins' RB competition is 'fierce'

The Dolphins have a full stable of running backs thanks to the return of Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed and the free-agent acquisitions of Sony Michel, Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. The names promise to provide Miami with impressive depth, but there isn't a bell-cow among them, which means a competition to get first crack at the top of the lineup remains in full swing. Head coach Mike McDaniel is pleased with how things have shaken out thus far. "I'm very, very happy with that room," McDaniel told reporters Sunday. "It's one of my favorite rooms I've been around. The competition is fierce, but they're bringing the best out of each other. They get along. … They want to win the job. They don't want to be given it at the expense of someone else." As for McDaniel's process in carving out the RB depth chart, the first-year coach has stressed the importance of keeping an eye on only the year at hand. "I don't want to limit an opportunity by having a preconceived notion," he said. "There's guys that really got our running scheme early, maybe that have more history in it. But you don't shortchange the process of learning, nor do you really allow yourself to get ahead and predict the future." That means a player like Mostert, who spent the last five years with McDaniel in San Francisco, has the same position at the starting line as the rest of them.