Training Camp Buzz: Raiders don't want to trade Josh Jacobs; Dolphins' RB competition is 'fierce'

Raiders have no plans to trade Josh Jacobs
The Las Vegas Raiders' opening drives of Thursday's Hall of Fame Game set off alarm bells when incumbent starting RB Josh Jacobs collected seven touches over multiple series. The unusually heavy usage, coupled with a new regime turning down Jacobs' fifth-year option, raised questions about the Pro Bowler's future. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, however, Las Vegas is not trying to trade Jacobs and has no plans to do so. Rapoport's reporting confirmed coach Josh McDaniels' explanation following the game that he wants his players -- especially running backs -- to take live hits that cannot be replicated during practice. With Jacobs apparently slated to stay in Sin City, the Raiders will employ a trio of him, Kenyan Drake and fourth-round rookie Zamir White.
Miami's 'fierce' RB competition still unresolved
The Dolphins have a full stable of running backs thanks to the return of Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed and the free-agent acquisitions of Sony Michel, Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. The names promise to provide Miami with impressive depth, but there isn't a bell-cow among them, which means a competition to get first crack at the top of the lineup remains in full swing. Head coach Mike McDaniel is pleased with how things have shaken out thus far. "I'm very, very happy with that room," McDaniel told reporters Sunday. "It's one of my favorite rooms I've been around. The competition is fierce, but they're bringing the best out of each other. They get along. … They want to win the job. They don't want to be given it at the expense of someone else." As for McDaniel's process in carving out the RB depth chart, the first-year coach has stressed the importance of keeping an eye on only the year at hand. "I don't want to limit an opportunity by having a preconceived notion," he said. "There's guys that really got our running scheme early, maybe that have more history in it. But you don't shortchange the process of learning, nor do you really allow yourself to get ahead and predict the future." That means a player like Mostert, who spent the last five years with McDaniel in San Francisco, has the same position at the starting line as the rest of them.
Youth movement underway for Chiefs
The Chiefs are already seeing dividends from their two first-round rookies. NFL Network's James Palmer reported on the team's opinion regarding cornerback Trent McDuffie's football intelligence, saying, "There are moments in individual periods or 7-on-7 where obviously he has a lapse or rookie moment and he makes a mistake, but the best part about Trent McDuffie is those don't happen during team periods. He has such a high IQ. He is so instinctive that during team periods we see him play his best football, and that's very encouraging to them as a defense." Fellow first-rounder George Karlaftis has also shown the ability to soak up knowledge. "They believe he is a sponge," Palmer said during Inside Training Camp Live on Sunday. "He is asking everybody. Texting (defensive coordinator) Steve Spagnuolo at night about different things throughout training camp trying to learn as much as he can." The man expected to set the tone for everyone and incorporate the two rookies into the defense is second-year linebacker Nick Bolton, who led Kansas City in tackles last year. Bolton will be counted on alongside safety Juan Thornhill to fill the leadership void left by Tyrann Mathieu. According to Palmer, it's "his defense."
Vikings lining Justin Jefferson up everywhere
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson recently made waves by comparing himself to the reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year, Cooper Kupp, but there's a reason the third-year veteran has been paying special attention to the Rams wideout. Rapoport reported on Inside Training Camp Live that head coach Kevin O'Connell, who served as Los Angeles' offensive coordinator last year, has been employing Jefferson in similar fashion to Kupp throughout the early stages of training camp. The Vikings have lined him up everywhere -- inside and out -- in an effort to exploit the defense. Rapoport also reported that Jefferson came into camp lighter and more explosive than in years past. Essentially, Jefferson is going to play the Kupp role while stacking deep-threat capability on top of it. Good luck.
