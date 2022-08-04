Rams WR Cooper Kupp 'respectfully' disagrees with Vikings WR Justin Jefferson ranking himself ahead of triple-crown winner

Thus, Kupp, who also won Super Bowl Most Valuable Player in the Rams' triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals, would seem to have earned some high regard. However, Jefferson has previously opined that Davante Adams is the best WR in the game and that he will surpass him in the 2022 season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it's a stance Kupp doesn't look unkindly upon.

Hailed for his work ethic and tenacity in becoming one of the game's greats, Kupp, 29, complimented Jefferson's mindset.

"I would hope he would say that," said Kupp, whose stellar 2021 season came with Kevin O'Connell, now Jefferson's head coach, at offensive coordinator. "I think that's the beauty of this game. I think it speaks to the competitiveness of this league. If you're not putting yourself as the best and you're not working to be the best, then I'd be concerned about stepping on the field with you if you don't feel like you've prepared to be the best player that you can be."

Jefferson, 23, is off to a most scintillating start to his career, one greater than just about anyone else in the history books. His 3,016 receiving yards are the most in league history over a player's first two seasons. In his two seasons, he's put up 196 catches, 17 touchdowns and the aforementioned 3,016 yards, which all compare quite nicely to Kupp's 237 receptions, 2,921 yards and 19 touchdowns in that same span.

Whether it be Adams, Kupp, Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill or whomever else, there are arguments aplenty for who the best in the game is.