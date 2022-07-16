Around the NFL

Vikings' Justin Jefferson: 'After this year I'll be the best receiver in the NFL'

Published: Jul 16, 2022 at 11:45 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Piecing together a top-five wide receiver ranking in today's NFL can be something of a fool's errand thanks to the sheer number of premier pass-catchers, but Justin Jefferson is confident projecting himself at the very top of the heap in the near future.

"I'll say after this year I'll be the best receiver in the NFL," Jefferson told Complex’s Kameron Hay. "I definitely have to give it to Davante Adams as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field. His route running is crazy, so I definitely have to give it to him right now, but I'm pretty sure after this year, it's going to be me."

Jefferson's record-setting tear since entering the league makes it increasingly difficult to disagree with him. The electric wideout currently holds the record for most receiving yards in a player's first two seasons with 3,016. That number tops the NFL since 2020 in general, and Jefferson also sits tied with New Orleans' Michael Thomas for most catches in a WR's first two years (196).

All of that success came in an offense built on running the ball, but the Vikings' recent hire of head coach Kevin O'Connell promises to open up Minnesota's passing game, elevating Jefferson's ceiling as he strives to tweak his game and improve upon his second-season mark of 1,616 receiving yards.

"It's definitely tough to outdo 1,600 yards," he said. "It's not normal for people to get that many yards consistently, back-to-back like that. Really just working on my weaknesses that I felt that I had throughout the season, always working on my game. I'm always working on route running, always can work on catching the ball, so just trying to better my craft at all of those different categories. And with this new offense with coach (Kevin) O'Connell, all of us are excited about this new playbook and hopefully we have a better season this year."

Setting another career high in receiving yards during Year 3 would go a long way in chasing down the likes of Adams and Cooper Kupp, who came 18 yards shy of breaking Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving yards record in 2021 while winning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

If and when he catches them, Jefferson plans to set his sights next on the most prolific receivers across every era.

"I'm just trying to be up with those greats, trying to be next to them in the Hall of Fame," Jefferson said. "I didn't expect to be on top of the league this soon, but all of the hard work I've done and all of the things that I've sacrificed in my career and in my life to make myself this type of player, it's definitely a blessing to have all of these things come to me so soon."

Related Content

news

Rams LB Bobby Wagner 'didn't want to leave Seattle,' but excited for chance to go home

As Bobby Wagner has adjusted to his new life and new team in Los Angeles the last few months, the linebacker said he's still feeling bittersweet about the end of his time in Seattle, but excited for what comes next.

news

Former four-time Pro Bowler, Raiders OL Richie Incognito announces retirement

Following 13 seasons on the field that included four Pro Bowls and plenty of controversy, Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito announced his retirement on Friday.

news

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki don't get extensions, as expected

As expected, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz and Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki will play the 2022 season on the franchise tag.

news

DB Jason McCourty, who won Super Bowl with Patriots, retiring after 13 seasons

Jason McCourty, with help from his three children and wife, announced his retirement in an Instagram video posted Friday.

news

Jessie Bates, Bengals cannot agree to terms on extension ahead of deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals and star safety Jessie Bates aren't expected to reach a deal before Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to secure long-term contracts.

news

Texans reach settlements on claims against team regarding Deshaun Watson allegations

The Houston Texans have reached confidential settlements with all of the women who have made or intended to make claims against the organization for allegedly enabling former quarterback Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions.

news

CFL's Montreal Alouettes acquire rights to former Chiefs, Jets guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Former Chiefs, Jets OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who is pausing his football career to complete a medical residency, has a new home in the Canadian Football League if he wants it.

news

OT Orlando Brown, Chiefs unable to reach long-term deal ahead of deadline

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown and the Kansas City Chiefs did not come to an agreement on a multi-year contract ahead of Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign extensions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: 'Of course' Saints boast best defense in NFL

Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has high expectations for New Orleans' defense in the 2022 NFL season.

news

Steelers' Cam Heyward on QB competition: It starts with Mitchell Trubisky

Who will start at QB in Pittsburgh is one of the NFL's bigger training camp questions. Steelers defensive stalwart recently indicated that Mitchell Trubisky has the early edge.

news

Falcons DC Dean Pees: Atlanta only ran 60% of defense last year, ready for 100% in 2022

In Dean Pees' first season as defensive coordinator in Atlanta, the Falcons ranked near the bottom in most categories. However, the Falcons didn't allow a pass play of 40-plus yards (No. 1 in NFL) and gave up 51 pass plays of 20-plus yards (15th).

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW