Beware of Cheetah: Tyreek Hill's the most explosive player in the NFL today

Hill took advantage of Davis' off-coverage (cushion: 10.4 yards), reaching a top speed of 14.40 mph within one second of his route (Davis' speed at the same moment: 9.49 mph). Hill used his second gear to get over the top of Davis at nearly the exact same time quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ released the pass. At that very moment, Hill was traveling 20.21 mph. Davis? 16.32 mph. Touchdown.

The Buccaneers' defense lined up in a single-high safety shell on 61 percent of plays in the first quarter, leaving the secondary susceptible to vertical shots down the sideline. Mahomes and Hill took full advantage, connecting seven times for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the game's opening stanza. The Todd Bowles-led defense responded by aligning in two-high safeties on 72 percent of plays for the rest of the game. Hill was "held" to six receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown over the course of the final three quarters.