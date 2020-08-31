Next Gen Stats: New advanced metrics you NEED to know for the 2020 NFL season

Predicting the outcome of an NFL game has traditionally been a task done in the days leading up to game day, before the two teams actually take the field. The rise of football analytics in the public space has led to the rise in win-probability models -- that is, estimating the likelihood a team wins while the game is still in progress.

The NGS team has developed our own Live Win Probability model that evaluates the likelihood of either team winning at any moment between plays in the game. The model, trained on every historical play in the last 10 seasons, looks at the score differential, down-and-distance, time remaining, timeouts remaining, expected points and team quality. New for the 2020 campaign: Fans will be able to track Live Win Probabilities for every game this season at nextgenstats.nfl.com.

There are several ways to interpret metrics from a win-probability model beyond single probabilistic prediction. Win Probability Added (WPA) -- the difference between a team's win probability before a play and after a play -- gives us a new metric to evaluate the play's influence on the outcome of the game. We can analyze coaching decisions -- like going for it on fourth down or kicking a field goal -- to better understand the opportunity cost of specific strategies.

One of the key features of our Live Win Probability model, Expected Points, represents a per-play standardized value to quantify the success of a play. Prior to completing our Live Win Probability model, we first had to build an Expected Points model that uses historical data to determine the (expected) number of points that the team will eventually score on the drive given the current game situation. That is, instead of quantifying the success of a play by the number of yards gained, we can estimate the success of a play by Expected Points Added (EPA).