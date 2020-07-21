Derrick Henry among top 10 RBs exceeding expected rushing yards 

This offseason, the most unusual of all offseasons, produced a new metric.

That's right, folks. From the quarantine emerged a new statistic that might finally separate offensive line play from running back: expected yards per carry.

Like expected completion percentage and expected catch rate, expected yards per carry will help isolate the individual performance of an offensive player -- in this case, the ball-carrier -- from the circumstances around him, including the effectiveness of his blockers. For those of us who have spent any amount of time lined up over or alongside the football, this is joyful news. Taking into account defensive alignment, the number of defenders in the box versus number of blockers and other key factors, we now have a metric that will help provide quantitative proof of an offensive line's effectiveness separate from rushing-yardage totals.

Sure, it still sounds as if the running back is tied to the metric, but it also reflects the performance of the run-blockers on an individual play, because it tells you how many yards the ball-carrier should have gained based on the situation around him on the field, including the positioning of the linemen in relation to defenders. Whether the ball-carrier reaches, exceeds or falls short of the xYPC mark helps reveal how effectively he plays his role in the symbiotic relationship between offensive linemen and running backs, while the mark itself tells us about the effectiveness of his supporting cast.

For example: Adrian Peterson's expected-yards-per-carry mark was 4, meaning, in part, Washington's offensive line blocked well enough for Peterson to pick up 4 yards per attempt. Peterson averaged 4.3 yards per carry in actual yardage, which is 0.3 more yards per carry than expectation, meaning he achieved slightly more than he was expected to. Of his 898 rushing yards (on 211 carries), 64 were gained by his achievement above expectation (rushing yards over expectation, or RYOE).

Conversely, Devonta Freeman was the worst running back in the NFL last year (among those with a minimum of 150 carries) in RYOE, logging a league-low mark of -1.18 RYOE per rush. Freeman's xYPC (expected yards per carry) was 4.7, thanks in part to the effectiveness of the Atlanta blockers in front of him, but he only gained 3.6 yards per carry, which suggests his struggles weren't the fault of the offensive line. (Notably, the Falcons produced a 4.44 xYPC for all runners, which was the fourth-best mark in the league.)

As for Freeman's 2020 replacement, in Atlanta, Todd Gurley? Avert your eyes. His RYOE rate of -0.67 per carry with the Rams was third-worst in the entire NFL last season, with just Peyton Barber standing between Gurley and Freeman at the bottom. The Falcons might not see much improvement on the ground if these numbers hold true in 2020.

And just so we're clear on these new acronyms for which you're about to form new neural pathways, here's a glossary:

YPC: Yards per carry

xYPC: Expected yards per carry (the baseline metric for blocking effectiveness)

ERY: Expected rushing yards (total for the season)

RYOE: Rushing yards over expectation

Rushing yards over expectation RYOE per attempt: Rushing yards over expectation per attempt