Ten best-performing NFL O-lines by expected rushing yards

2019 stats: 4.44 xYPC, 1,394 ERY, -235 RYOE, -0.75 RYOE per attempt





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿This is our most glaring case of ball-carriers failing to hold up their end of the bargain while working with what appeared to be an effective offensive line. We highlighted this in the intro of the top-10 running backs piece, but now it's really time to explain how badly Devonta Freeman hurt Atlanta's offense in 2019. Freeman was the worst in the entire league (among those with a minimum of 100 rushes) in RYOE per attempt, logging more than a full yard below expectation per carry (-1.18). His RYOE total for 2019 was -218, also worst in the NFL. While Atlanta indirectly acknowledged Freeman's ineffectiveness by cutting him with plenty of time left in his hefty contract, we now have statistical proof to support the case that it wasn't the offensive line's fault, as many fans love to initially blame. The line did well -- in fact, Atlanta was elite when it came to xYPC -- and that was without a key addition, 2019 first-round guard Chris Lindstrom, who only appeared in five games.





There is bad news, though. Freeman's replacement for 2020, Todd Gurley, was also near the bottom of the league in the same categories. His -0.67 RYOE per rush and -150 RYOE on 223 carries helps explain the Rams' struggles last season. We'll see if he can turn it around in Atlanta.