Next Gen Stats: Intro to Expected Rushing Yards

How the model works

The team from Austria admittedly had NO exposure to American football prior to the Big Data Bowl. It didn't matter. Singer and Gordeev's understanding of the problem -- coupled with their expertise in machine learning -- allowed them to "think outside the box," as Gordeev put it in his post-competition summary of their winning solution.

Singer and Gordeev built a 2D convolutional neural network based on the relative location, speed and acceleration features of every player on the field at the moment of handoff. Singer and Gordeev's elegant solution was rooted in the fusion of their advanced understanding of deep learning and the simplification of a complex problem. Here is how Gordeev explained it on the 2020 Big Data Bowl discussion board on Kaggle, the web-based community of data scientists that hosted the competition with the NFL:

"If we focus on the rusher and remove other [offensive] team players, it looks like a simple game where one player tries to run away and 11 others try to catch him. We assume that as soon as the rushing play starts, every defender, regardless of the position, will focus on stopping the rusher ASAP, and every defender has a chance to do it. The chances of a defender to tackle the rusher (as well as estimated location of the tackle) depend on their relative location, speed and direction of movements."

While the majority of participants concentrated on feature engineering to improve the accuracy of the model's predictions, Singer and Gordeev came to the conclusion that deep learning techniques against minimally engineered features could lead to better model performance. The Zoo's convolutional neural network used only five vector features in their final model, for all 22 players on the field: X, Y, S, A and Dir, where X and Y represent location coordinates on the field, S represents speed, A represents acceleration and Dir represents a player's direction.

