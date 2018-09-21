Next Gen Stats: Introduction to Completion Probability

In Week 1 of the 2018 season, Aaron Rodgers connected with Geronimo Allison in the back of the end zone for a 39-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Packers win against the Bears. The pass had just a 14.7% Completion Probability, the most improbable completion of the week based on the following in-play factors: The pass traveled 60.3 yards in the air from the location of Rodgers at the time of throw to Allison at the time of the catch. Allison had 0.9 yards of separation from Kyle Fuller at the moment of catch and Rodgers had 2.1 yards of separation from Jonathan Bullard when he released the ball. All of those factors, among several others, attributed to the low Completion Probability estimate.