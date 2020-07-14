Jason Peters returns to Eagles on one-year deal to play guard

Around the NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles never closed the door on re-signing Jason Peters. Now the perennial Pro Bowler is back, but at a different position.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Eagles agreed to terms with Peters on a one-year contract, per a source informed of the deal.

The team later confirmed the agreement.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added that Peters' deal is worth up to $6 million, with $3 million in guarantees.

The plan is for Peters to play right guard and help replace Brandon Brooks, who suffered a season-ending Achilles tear.

The Eagles planned to move on from Peters, a potential Hall of Fame left tackle, with Andre Dillard -- a former first-round pick -- ready to move into the starting lineup. General manager Howie Roseman, however, never slammed the door shut on bringing Peters back if the situation was right. Lack of a big deal on the open market for the veteran, coupled with Brooks' injury, opened the gate to a reunion.

Peters is one of the best left tackles of his era but has never played inside full-time. It's possible that the Eagles could slide Isaac Seumalo from left guard to right to keep Peters on his more-familiar left side. Either way, the plan is for Peters to play guard, keeping Dillard at left tackle.

Entering his 17th NFL season, the 38-year-old will tackle a new challenge moving to guard and likely swapping sides of the line. If it works out, Philly's O-line -- already one of the best blocking units in the league -- got better. A right side of Lane Johnson, Peters and Jason Kelce could be bonkers.

At the very least, if injury strikes the Philly O-line, Peters brings potent depth as a potential swing tackle who can move back outside during any reshuffle.

Cam Newton proclaims new possibilities for OC McDaniels
news

Cam Newton proclaims new possibilities for OC McDaniels

Cam Newton will have big shoes to fill replacing Tom Brady in New England, but the former NFL MVP looks forward to the challenge, and remarks on the possibilities with him being a new weapon for Patriots OC Josh McDaniels.
Eagles' Jalen Mills poised for 'breakout season' at safety
news

Eagles' Jalen Mills poised for 'breakout season' at safety

The Eagles secondary has gone through an overhaul this offseason but a familiar face fills the biggest departure this offseason. With Malcolm Jenkins gone, Jalen Mills will transition from cornerback to strong safety in 2020.
Lamar Jackson on Mahomes' deal: 'I've got to get where he's at'
news

Lamar Jackson on Mahomes' deal: 'I've got to get where he's at'

The 2018 NFL MVP just signed a deal worth upwards of half a billion dollars. The 2019 NFL MVP hopes to one day be worth that type of guap.
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) defends during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Stephon Gilmore: 'Unique' Cam Newton a 'great signing' for Patriots

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore says that he thinks his new teammate is finally healthy and "very hungry." 
NFL expected to respond to NFLPA economic proposal in coming days
news

NFL expected to respond to NFLPA economic proposal in coming days

The NFL and NFLPA conducted a conference call Monday centered around working through economic issues brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Panthers, 24-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Panthers owner Tepper gifts over $567K in scholarships to University of South Carolina

The University of South Carolina on Monday announced the establishment of The Nicole and David Tepper Scholars Program in the institution's Department of Sport and Entertainment Management. The Panthers owner gifted more than $567,000 over the next three years towards the establishment of the program.

Los Angeles Chargers safety Roderic Teamer (36) lines up in the secondary during an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Carson, Calif. The Steelers defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Chargers safety Roderic Teamer suspended four games

Chargers reserve safety Roderic Teamer has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on substances of abuse, the team announced Monday.
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) on defense during the second half of the NFL game against the Cleveland Browns in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (Eric Bakke via AP)
news

Broncos, Simmons working on long-term deal before deadline

The Denver Broncos haven't given up hope of locking down safety Justin Simmons to a multi-year deal before the Wednesday deadline.

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86) stretches during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Redskins, 28-13. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Jordan Reed plans to play in 2020, drawing interest from three teams

Three teams are interested in veteran Jordan Reed, Ian Rapoport reports. The former Washington tight end plans to play in 2020 after missing all of 2019 due to his latest concussion.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. The Cowboys defeated the Lions 35-27. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys unlikely to reach long-term deal by deadline

The deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign a long-term contract sits directly ahead, on Wednesday, July 15. Jane Slater reports there is not a lot of optimism a deal between the Cowboys and the signal-caller gets done by then.
New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrates in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
news

Leonard Williams to play out franchise tag with Giants

The Giants and defensive end Leonard Williams are on the same page in regards to Wednesday's long-term contract deadline for franchised players. The plan is for Williams to play out the one-year tag before deciding on his future, Ian Rapoport reports.
