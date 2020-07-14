Jason Peters returns to Eagles on one-year deal to play guard

The Philadelphia Eagles never closed the door on re-signing Jason Peters. Now the perennial Pro Bowler is back, but at a different position.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Eagles agreed to terms with Peters on a one-year contract, per a source informed of the deal.

The team later confirmed the agreement.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added that Peters' deal is worth up to $6 million, with $3 million in guarantees.

The plan is for Peters to play right guard and help replace Brandon Brooks, who suffered a season-ending Achilles tear.

The Eagles planned to move on from Peters, a potential Hall of Fame left tackle, with Andre Dillard -- a former first-round pick -- ready to move into the starting lineup. General manager Howie Roseman, however, never slammed the door shut on bringing Peters back if the situation was right. Lack of a big deal on the open market for the veteran, coupled with Brooks' injury, opened the gate to a reunion.

Peters is one of the best left tackles of his era but has never played inside full-time. It's possible that the Eagles could slide Isaac Seumalo from left guard to right to keep Peters on his more-familiar left side. Either way, the plan is for Peters to play guard, keeping Dillard at left tackle.

Entering his 17th NFL season, the 38-year-old will tackle a new challenge moving to guard and likely swapping sides of the line. If it works out, Philly's O-line -- already one of the best blocking units in the league -- got better. A right side of Lane Johnson, Peters and Jason Kelce could be bonkers.