Eagles G Brandon Brooks suffers torn Achilles tendon

The Philadelphia Eagles offensive line took an unexpected blow with guard Brandon Brooks tearing his Achilles tendon, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per source.

"So I guess now that news is out yes I tore my other Achilles," Brooks said in a Tweet. "But when life gives you lemons you make lemonade. I'll be back and better than ever. Appreciate the love."

The perennial Pro Bowl guard was ready to enter his ninth NFL season and his fifth as an Eagle before learning the devastating news.