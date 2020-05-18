Jason Kelce confident Andre Dillard can take over at LT

The Eagles turned back to Halapoulivaati Vaitai in their time of need before Peters returned in 2019, but that's no longer possible, as Big V moved northwest to join the Detroit Lions. Dillard will need to get better by getting beaten around a bit by teammates in one-on-ones, the true test of a lineman's ability and will to succeed, and step into a role the Eagles undoubtedly need him to fill. After more than two decades of reliability at the position, Dillard has a chance to become the third cornerstone of this century's Eagles.

He got a crash course in doing so from Peters last season. Kelce was very clear that he'd love to continue playing with Peters, but he hopes a year together was enough to get Dillard going for these win-now Eagles.

"He had the fortune to learn from a guy that played forever and has every trick in the book in Jason Peters," Kelce said. "But there's no way you're going to get that amount of knowledge, that amount of repertoire this year, next year, the year after that. That takes a lifetime to acquire. That's something that will constantly be improving as he goes and as he gets reps."

There's no doubt that there's nothing better for an offensive lineman than in-game reps. It's one of the brutal realities of this game, which doesn't give a youngster much time to learn and develop before rushing to label him a gem or a bust. Need four years to grow into an effective player? It's more likely you won't be afforded the time.

The good thing for Dillard is he already owns the uncommon athleticism that many NFL linemen absolutely need to succeed in this era. Kelce raved about this ability, lauding his "quick-twitch," his intelligence, his light feet and his athleticism. Now it's just time to hit the weights to get ready to battle with the grown men he'll be facing off the edge.

"Now he gets a whole offseason to ... get in the weight room, add some weight, add some muscle, add power," Kelce said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "He can get better at that, whether it's from playing with better technique, adding some weight, adding strength, that will all get better.

"He already has the things that you can't necessarily get better at. You want to make a guy quicker? It's hard to do that. You want to make a guy faster? It's hard to do that. As long as he's got a big frame -- and Andre's got a frame to add plenty of weight --he'll be able to correct on those little weaknesses from a year ago, and the other stuff is just more experience."