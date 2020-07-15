Derrick Henry, Titans agree to terms on four-year, $50M deal

The Titans waited until the 11th hour, but they've secured their rushing king.

Tennessee agreed to terms with running back Derrick Henry on a four-year deal worth $50 million right before Wednesday's deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later confirmed it reached a long-term agreement with the RB.

Henry signed his franchise tag tender less than a month after the Titans officially placed it on him before the start of free agency, but that one-year contract that was scheduled to pay him $10.3 million will become moot upon signing the new, multi-year deal.

Henry rumbled to the league's rushing title in the final week of the 2019 season, capping a 1,540-yard, 16-touchdown season with a dominant 211-yard outing in a playoff-clinching Week 17 win over Houston. He proved his worth in the postseason, putting Tennessee's offense on his back to help the Titans to two stunning playoff victories. Henry rushed 64 times for 377 yards and one touchdown in Tennessee's upset wins over New England and Baltimore before coming back to earth in an AFC Championship Game loss to Kansas City.

Henry's 69-yard outing in the conference title game wasn't his fault, but a result of a Titans offense trying to keep pace with the Chiefs' explosive group and being forced to turn away from the run. It definitely wasn't indicative of his value; without Henry, the Titans simply do not reach the doorstep of the Super Bowl.

Tennessee appears to have acknowledged this with a long-term deal, though it will be interesting to see just exactly how long the deal is. Recent big-dollar running back deals have turned sour long before their expiration, with Devonta Freeman failing to reach the midpoint of his lucrative extension in Atlanta and Todd Gurley seeing the open market just two years after signing a four-year extension in Los Angeles. Trepidation related to securing Henry beyond 2022 would be understandable.