Around the NFL

Cowboys WR James Washington suffers broken foot in practice, expected to miss 6-10 weeks

Published: Aug 01, 2022 at 08:08 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A new addition to Dallas' receiving corps has run into some unfortunate luck.

James Washington was carted off the practice field Monday after landing awkwardly on his foot, and further testing revealed a fractured fifth metatarsal, the team announced. Washington is expected to miss 6-10 weeks.

Washington joined the Cowboys after spending his first four professional seasons in Pittsburgh, where he arrived as a second-round pick with moderate expectations. Washington's first season was underwhelming, but he broke out in Year 2, catching 44 passes for 735 yards and three touchdowns.

That was the most he'd do as a Steeler, falling behind a trio of teammates (JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool) before quietly exiting the Steel City after his rookie deal expired. Washington found a new opportunity in Dallas, where the Cowboys spent some of the offseason attempting to restock their receivers room following the departures of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson.

They did so with Washington, but his injury has thrown a wrench into their plans. Fortunately, Dallas still has CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Jalen Tolbert, among others, but the loss of Washington removes some of the depth they'd intended on building entering 2022. We'll see if that remains true for the entirety of the upcoming season.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Rams WR Van Jefferson to undergo minor surgery Tuesday after tweaking knee

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson will under a minor knee surgery Tuesday after tweaking it during training camp. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters that the injury will keep Jefferson out for a few weeks.

news

Steelers signing kicker Chris Boswell to four-year, $20 million contract extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing kicker Chris Boswell to a four-year, $20 million contract extension with $12.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns from appendectomy; McCarthy's 'Mojo Moment' spurs Cowboys' kicking competition

Is Joe Burrow's presence at Bengals practice signaling a quick recovery? Which Cowboys kicker is thriving in Mike McCarthy's situational game? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won't be on the practice field for at least the next five days after testing positive for COVID-19, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday.

news

Bucs' Brady 'heartbroken' by Jensen's knee injury, expects Hainsey to 'go earn' starting center job

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady gives his initial thoughts on losing center Ryan Jensen and is expecting Robert Hainsey to earn the starting role.

news

Allen Lazard: Potential to be Packers' No. 1 receiver adds 'a little fuel to that fire'

Poised to become the Packers No. 1 wide receiver following the departure of Davante Adams, Allen Lazard says the added pressure to perform has him highly motivated in 2022.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 1

The Panthers announced Monday that second-year CB Jaycee Horn (foot) was activated from the PUP list. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry: Addition of WR DeVante Parker takes 'a little pressure off everybody else'

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry describes the early impact of newly acquired wideout DeVante Parker, and how it is taking pressure off everyone else on the offense.

news

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games for violating NFL's personal-conduct policy

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy, disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled on Monday.

news

Chiefs OT Orlando Brown to report to camp, play under franchise tag

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown will report to training camp Monday and play this season under the franchise tag, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW