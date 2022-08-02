Cowboys WR James Washington suffers broken foot in practice, expected to miss 6-10 weeks

A new addition to Dallas' receiving corps has run into some unfortunate luck.

James Washington was carted off the practice field Monday after landing awkwardly on his foot, and further testing revealed a fractured fifth metatarsal, the team announced. Washington is expected to miss 6-10 weeks.

Washington joined the Cowboys after spending his first four professional seasons in Pittsburgh, where he arrived as a second-round pick with moderate expectations. Washington's first season was underwhelming, but he broke out in Year 2, catching 44 passes for 735 yards and three touchdowns.

That was the most he'd do as a Steeler, falling behind a trio of teammates (JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool) before quietly exiting the Steel City after his rookie deal expired. Washington found a new opportunity in Dallas, where the Cowboys spent some of the offseason attempting to restock their receivers room following the departures of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson.