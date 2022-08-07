Around the NFL

Rams QB Matthew Stafford downplays severity of nagging elbow injury: It's just 'a little soreness' 

Published: Aug 07, 2022 at 07:29 AM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

With the media and fans alike watching Matthew Stafford closely to make assessments about his throwing arm, the Rams quarterback had one message for them: just watch him throw.

"I don't know if you guys were watching, I felt like I could make any throw I wanted to today," Stafford said. "I'm just trying to be smart when I get those opportunities to make sure I can come out here, cut it loose, turn it loose like I did today and go from there."

Throughout the offseason Stafford has been dealing with a lingering elbow injury which required an anti-inflammatory shot and stopped him from throwing in the spring. And now with the season just weeks away, questions are still swirling over how Stafford will be able to manage the pain and just how much it could affect him throughout the season.

But head coach Sean McVay, who earlier this week said the Rams were giving Stafford a lighter workload in light of the issues, still said the team is not worried at all about Stafford's ability to play at his best come Week 1, and he reiterated Stafford's claims that anyone who watched him throw Saturday could tell he was doing fine.

"He threw it all over the yard today, looked really good, felt good. We're very much on track with what we had hoped and I think you could really see," McVay said. "The ball was jumping out of his hand, making all types of throws, and so I think he was trying to show you guys that there's probably not many questions you can ask him either based on how he felt in the way he was throwing it around today."

While Stafford and McVay both downplayed the injury when talking on Saturday, with the quarterback saying it was just "a little soreness," the issue could actually be more severe, with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting that Stafford is dealing with bad tendinitis, also known as "thrower's elbow." Rapoport said that while Los Angeles doesn't appear to be worried about the long-term effects, when it comes to a franchise quarterback any issue with a throwing arm is taken seriously, which is why the Rams have been so careful to limit the number of reps Stafford takes.

As the preseason ramps up in anticipation of the start of the season, and with it the possible strain on an injured elbow, we'll have to see how Stafford holds up and whether his reassuring words prove true. But in the meantime, after watching Saturday's practice McVay said he at the least is not worried at all about his QB.

"I do know this, the way that he looked today, I don't think you would know that anything was going on," McVay said. "He felt good. So, I know that I'm going to sleep better tonight."

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) participates in team drills Saturday

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Michael Thomas participated in team drills during the Saints' practices Saturday, noting that Thomas is a "full-go" in training camp.

news

Matt Rhule won't decide Panthers' starting QB until after Week 2 preseason game vs. Patriots

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on Saturday tabbed his team's Aug. 19 preseason tilt against the host New England Patriots as a proving ground in the QB battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2022 class takes its spot in Canton

Eight new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were enshrined to conclude the most esteemed week on the NFL calendar, as fans, media and the greatest of the greats come out to honor the newest class of football's immortals.

news

Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown visiting Jets

The Jets are reaching out to a veteran free agent for help on the offensive line. Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown is visiting New York on Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 6

The Panthers were without one of their starting cornerbacks at Saturday's practice, but don't expect to be for long. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Darnell Savage not concerned after hurting hamstring at Packers camp: 'It's a fast-people injury'

The Packers endured a minor scare Friday night when starting safety Darnell Savage left their "Family Night" practice at Lambeau Field with a hamstring injury. Savage, however, is not worried the summer ailment will linger.

news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on recent practice brawls: 'I want people to be irritants,' not fighters

In response to Niners players exchanging punches -- most notably linebacker Fred Warner and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk -- at Tuesday's practice, Shanahan let it be known Friday that he wants his players to be tough, to be physical, to even be "irritants," but he doesn't want them throwing hands.

news

Christian McCaffrey 'recovering hard' in Panthers' practice plan

As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they've implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints for Christian McCaffrey.

news

Does Aaron Rodgers plan to play until he's 45 like Tom Brady? 'No, I don't'

Just how much longer Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 38, will play is uncertain, but he's definitely not playing until he's 45 like Tom Brady.

news

Ravens DL Calais Campbell 'preparing like this is my last year'

Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell said Friday on "Inside Training Camp Live" that he's preparing as if 2022 will be his last season.

news

Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum to miss 1-2 weeks due to foot injury

Baltimore center Tyler Linderbaum will likely miss a week or two due to a foot injury suffered in practice, which required an MRI, coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE