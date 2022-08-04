Around the NFL

Rams QB Matthew Stafford dealing with elbow tendinitis

Published: Aug 04, 2022 at 02:17 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't throw in Wednesday's practice as he continues to deal with an elbow issue that has limited his offseason work.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday on Inside Training Camp Live that Stafford is dealing with what is described as "bad tendinitis."

"My understanding, this elbow issue, which actually cropped up in the spring, is described to me as bad tendinitis," Rapoport said. "It is a tendon issue in his throwing elbow. [He] had a little of a procedure -- not a surgery, but a procedure -- more of a PRP-type deal in the offseason to try to manage it. Did not get to a place where he really needs it to be. I think long-term, everyone in L.A. thinks this is going to be fine. I don't sense any stress about it, but it's a quarterback. It's a throwing arm. Obviously, something we need to monitor going forward."

Stafford didn't throw during the Rams' spring workouts and had his reps limited earlier this week.

Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Stafford didn't suffer a setback and the rest period was part of the team's "plan."

"No, it's consistent with what's been going on," McVay said, via the team's transcript. "It's just more of, when you really look at the totality of it, want to try to have him operate in as little as pain as possible. I think anytime that you've played as long and are as tough as he is, I don't know if you're ever truly pain free but the goal would be for September 8 and really looking towards 17 games then hopefully some games after that if we earn that opportunity.

"That's kind of the perspective and the big picture approach that we want to be able to take. I don't know that I would feel as comfortable taking that approach if it wasn't for the experience that he's accumulated and knowing how intentional he is about staying up to speed with his mental and his physical work that he can do in the absence of some of the stuff in the team settings."

Stafford isn't expected to work in team drills the rest of this week or next, according to McVay. Backup John Wolford will handle the starting reps.

Stafford was a surprise participant Thursday, taking part in individual drills and 7-on-7 work. His elbow didn't seem to hinder him on this deep connection with Tutu Atwell:

It's always a concern whenever a quarterback deals with arm issues. But Stafford has battled through pain in the past, so it's unclear at this stage how much of a concern there should be with the signal-caller.

The team believes the plan to take it easy on the QB during camp will give him the best opportunity to be ready for the regular season.

"I am optimistic that it'll give us the best chance for him to feel as good as possible," McVay said. "Would you say, 'Hey, you'd love him to have no issues and be out here playing and getting all these reps?' Of course. But this is the thing that we think is best.

"This is one of those deals where you kind of take your own advice where, 'Hey, let's just be right here in the moment, take it a day at a time,' and I thought we got better as a team today and we're getting some encouraging things. I think you want to be careful to say, 'Okay, well it's just been a couple days,' but I think for us being able to really give it a week, two weeks, is where you give it enough time to really see… 'Okay, is this new plan that we've implemented getting the results, that were hunting up.' I think everybody feels good about that and that's the plan that we're going to go with for the next couple weeks."

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football!Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell designates former NJ attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear appeal of Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday designated former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear the league's appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Titans rookie QB Malik Willis showing progression; A.J. Brown appreciating competition from Eagles CBs

How did Titans rookie QB Malik Willis do with the second-team offense? How is WR A.J. Brown adjusting to life in Philadelphia? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

Steelers signing WR Diontae Johnson to two-year, $36.71M extension

Diontae Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms on a two-year, $36.71 million extension, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday, per a source.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown 'didn't appreciate' how trade went down, but has 'no bad blood' with Titans

A.J. Brown hasn't shied away from discussing how the end of his tenure in Tennessee went down, but said Thursday on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live that he now wants to focus on moving forward with the Eagles.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 4

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has a groin injury that will keep him out of practice on Thursday. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Joe Flacco embracing role as mentor to Zach Wilson, but QB believes he still has 'that ability to start'

Jets QB Joe Flacco is embracing his role as mentor to Zach Wilson, though head coach Robert Saleh thinks he can still be a starter in the NFL.

news

Broncos TEs Albert Okwuegbunam, Greg Dulcich could help replace Tim Patrick in offense

Tim Patrick's season-ending knee injury leaves the Denver Broncos searching for how to replace the big-bodied receiver's production, likely thrusting more work on tight ends Albert Okwuegbunam and Greg Dulcich.

news

Matt Rhule: First-rounder Ikem Ekwonu has 'a long way to go' to earn Panthers' starting LT job

The Panthers drafted Ikem Ekwonu No. 6 overall in April's draft, envisioning the NC State product as their franchise left tackle. Coach Matt Rhule is going to make the rookie earn that job.

news

Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning kicked out of practice after third altercation in three days

New Orleans Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning has been involved in altercations with defensive teammates in his past three practices, and head coach Dennis Allen was finally forced to kick him off the field after his latest scuffle.

news

Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs making 'wow' plays every single day in camp

The Green Bay Packers are getting big plays from a rookie receiver during training camp, just not the one they expected. Fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs has hit the ground running, making splash plays that have even reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers gushing.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp 'respectfully' disagrees with Vikings WR Justin Jefferson ranking himself ahead of triple-crown winner

Regardless of Cooper Kupp's historic showing, fellow NFC Pro Bowl selection Justin Jefferson ranked himself ahead of the Rams receiver, stating recently, "Coop is good, but I'll say he's behind me." Kupp, the reigning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, politely disagreed Wednesday when asked about Jefferson's take.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW