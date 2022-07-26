Buccaneers signing wide receiver Julio Jones to one-year deal

Julio Jones is returning to the NFC South.

The Buccaneers are signing the veteran wide receiver to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source.

Jones, who spent 10 seasons of a Hall of Fame-worthy career with the Falcons, joins a former rival in Tampa with the hope of contending for a Super Bowl alongside quarterback Tom Brady, who took a ring away from Atlanta in an epic comeback in Super Bowl LI.

Brady figures to maintain the offensive prowess in Tampa with Jones in the mix. Jones joins a loaded Bucs receiving corps in with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and newcomer Russell Gage. While Godwin continues to rehab from an ACL tear sustained late in the 2021 season, Jones is a reinforcement of sorts. The Bucs also lost Rob Gronkowski this offseason following the tight end's retirement.

Jones is coming off an injury-laden season in Tennessee, producing just 31 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown in 10 games played. Jones managed to return for the Titans' playoff run, tallying six catches for 62 yards in their Divisional Round loss to the Bengals.

A different situation in Tampa may prove beneficial for Jones coming off a career-low season in all categories. The Bucs led the NFL in passing yards per game (307.6) and finished second with 30.1 points per game in 2021. Brady led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) in what was his 22nd NFL season.

Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, has the most receiving yards (13,330) among active players. While being the Falcons' all-time leading wide wide receiver, Jones will be looking to get that elusive Super Bowl ring in Tampa.