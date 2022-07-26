Bengals QB Joe Burrow undergoing surgery to remove appendix

On Saturday, July 30, NFL Network will present Training Camp: Back Together Saturday. Beginning at 9 a.m. ET, more than 50 analysts, reporters and team correspondents will provide 13 hours of live coverage from training camps across the NFL -- plus, check out NFL Films-produced wired sound of players and coaches in action.
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow will miss some practice time to open training camp.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Burrow is undergoing surgery to remove his appendix, per a source informed of the situation.
While there is no good time to have surgery, it's better for Burrow to find out now he needs the procedure than on the eve of the regular season or perhaps during a playoff run.
Burrow is coming off a spectacular second season in which he led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4) and passing yards per attempt (8.9) in 2021 while leading an explosive Bengals offense.
With the Bengals improving the offensive line in front of Burrow this offseason, he's in for an even bigger 2022. In addition, the QB is in line for a massive extension next offseason. First, however, he'll have his appendix taken out.
With Burrow out to start camp practices, Brandon Allen and Jake Browning will take the QB reps until he returns. Cincy could also add a camp arm in the upcoming days to add another quarterback to the rotation.
