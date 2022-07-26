Bengals QB Joe Burrow undergoing surgery to remove appendix

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow will miss some practice time to open training camp.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Burrow is undergoing surgery to remove his appendix, per a source informed of the situation.

While there is no good time to have surgery, it's better for Burrow to find out now he needs the procedure than on the eve of the regular season or perhaps during a playoff run.

Burrow is coming off a spectacular second season in which he led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4) and passing yards per attempt (8.9) in 2021 while leading an explosive Bengals offense.

With the Bengals improving the offensive line in front of Burrow this offseason, he's in for an even bigger 2022. In addition, the QB is in line for a massive extension next offseason. First, however, he'll have his appendix taken out.