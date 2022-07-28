Around the NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on potential new contract: 'We're having a mutual conversation'

Published: Jul 28, 2022
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Lamar Jackson's uneasy contract situation isn't yet nearing a solution, but it does seem, well, closer.

Jackson spoke on the matter following Ravens practice Thursday, telling reporters "we're having a mutual conversation" and "we're keeping it in house."

Jackson was asked if he was still having discussions with general manager Eric DeCosta about his long-term future and told reporters the two were "still talking right now," adding he'll focus further on his contract when he has free time.

Jackson -- who doesn't have an agent and is taking a bit of a risk by entering 2022 without a long-term deal in place -- doesn't have much free time during training camp, but that doesn't seem to have the Ravens worrying in late July.

"Both sides are motivated to get the job done," coach John Harbaugh said Thursday, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

That's about as firm of a response as we've received from either party since questions started flying about Jackson's contract more than a year ago. Earlier in the year, Baltimore had taken up a stance that essentially stated the team was waiting for Jackson to seriously approach them about a new deal, with DeCosta telling media members the Ravens would "work at Lamar's urgency."

"He knows how to find me; I know how to find him," DeCosta said at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The two sides have found each other at training camp, a process Jackson said Thursday he wouldn't miss, regardless of contract situation, because he wanted to practice with his "brothers."

Money isn't the issue, at least not according to Jackson, who said "I just want to win at the end of the day. I just want to be great."

"Football," Jackson said when asked what motivates him. "Football more than anything. I love it with a passion, it's all I want to do. However long I can."

Related Content

news

Wide receiver DK Metcalf, Seahawks agree to terms on three-year, $72 million extension

DK Metcalf and the Seahawks have agreed to terms on a three-year, $72 million extension with $58.2 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reporter Thursday, per a source.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance ready to lead his team in first full year as the starter

With Trey Lance entering his first training camp as the full-time starter, the 22-year-old quarterback talked with the media about the adjustment to the starting role and his continued friendship with his teammate Jimmy Garoppolo.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL) says he will miss Week 1

Dallas wideout Michael Gallup told reporters Thursday it was "not a reasonable possibility" he would be ready for the Cowboys' season opener at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offered up no timeline on a target date for a return.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray blasts questions about his study habits: 'Disrespectful, and it's almost a joke'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray held an impromptu news conference on Thursday to address the criticism surround the "independent study" clause in his new $230.5 million extension.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle will have opposing defenses 'scared (expletive)'

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes opposing cornerbacks will be shaking in their boots once he and Jaylen Waddle line up together.

news

Cowboys sign USFL MVP WR/KR KaVontae Turpin

Looking to bolster their wide receiver depth, the Dallas Cowboys are adding the USFL's top player. The Cowboys signed USFL Most Valuable Player KaVontae Turpin on Thursday.

news

Chiefs signing Carlos Dunlap to one-year contract worth up to $8 million

The Kansas City Chiefs added a veteran presence to their front seven on Thursday, signing Carlos Dunlap to a one-year contract that can be worth up to $8 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 28

Commanders coach Ron Rivera announced TE Antonio Gandy-Golden will be returning to school to finish his education instead of continuing his playing career.

news

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen carted off with serious knee injury at training camp

The Buccaneers' pursuit of a title has encountered a hurdle before the calendar turns to August. Center Ryan Jensen suffered what is believed to be a serious knee injury and was carted off the practice field Thursday during training camp.

news

Russell Wilson not worrying about contract in Denver: 'I want to be here for a long, long time'

Russell Wilson remains on the contract inked with the Seattle Seahawks upon his arrival in Denver, but he isn't worried about an extension at this point.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston feeling 'stronger' in return to practice from ACL tear

Jameis Winston was held out of offseason work in the spring as a precaution after he missed the final 10 games of the regular season due to the knee injury. He was back on the field Wednesday as the Saints kicked off training camp.

