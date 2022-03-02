Around the NFL

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: 'We will work at (Lamar Jackson's) urgency' on contract extension

Published: Mar 02, 2022 at 03:52 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Baltimore Ravens know they maximized their value when they selected Lamar Jackson in the 2018 draft, but they're not worried about losing him any time soon.

Jackson's contract status has been a constant topic of discussion for much of the last year, especially after the Buffalo Bills struck a long-term deal with Josh Allen before the 2021 season. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has fielded plenty of questions regarding Jackson's future, and maintained the same tone at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday.

"Well I hope so, at some point, yeah, we will," DeCosta said when asked if the Ravens would strike an extension with Jackson soon. "We've discussed this at length and I've said this before: We will work at Lamar's urgency. He and I have had ongoing discussions. We've talked fairly recently as well. He knows how to find me; I know how to find him. I was very happy to see him working out on the West Coast recently with some of our guys. That's exciting. Something that we really think will help us this year be the very best team we can be.

"He's a guy that when we think about the Ravens three, four, five years from now, we envision Lamar being a very, very big part of that team and definitely a player that can help us win Super Bowls."

This is a topic that exists solely because the deal hasn't gotten done yet. Jackson won NFL Most Valuable Player in 2019 and his presence makes the Ravens a perennial contender. They were seen as a playoff team until the injury bug finally reached Jackson via an ankle sprain that ended his season.

﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ played "winning football" in place of Jackson, but he's not a replacement. Baltimore built its offense around the skills of Jackson and capitalized with two division titles and three playoff appearances in Jackson's first four seasons. The only thing they haven't secured with Jackson is the most important: a Lombardi Trophy.

As DeCosta said, Jackson is a key part of a pursuit of multiple titles. It's highly likely they'll get the deal done at some point. Waiting might set Jackson's market more accurately, but there's little pressure to get the deal done now. That only changes if we reach July without any movement on the front.

Related Content

news

New head coach Josh McDaniels has 'no doubt' Derek Carr is Raiders' Week 1 quarterback

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was emphatic in his support of Derek Carr during an appearance on NFL Network on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll: 'We have no intention' of trading Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks head coach told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that the team has "no intention" to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson.
news

Cardinals grant WR Andy Isabella permission to seek trade

It seems Andy Isabella's time in Arizona is near an end. The Cardinals have granted the wide receiver permission to seek a trade.
news

Giants release veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph in salary-cap cutting move

The New York Giants released veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph. The move will save the team $5 million against the 2022 salary cap.
news

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim agree to contract extensions

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Cardinals agreed to contract extensions with head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim. 
news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Buzz: 'A lot of teams' interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade despite surgery

Were the 49ers' trade prospects for Jimmy Garoppolo hurt by news of the QB's shoulder surgery? General manager John Lynch doesn't think so. Here's all the buzz from the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard: 'I'm not quitting on Parris Campbell'

Despite the lack of production, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that he isn't giving up on oft-injured wide receiver Parris Campbell being a contributor.
news

Mike McCarthy on Sean Payton rumors in Dallas: 'It's a narrative I don't want to be a part of'

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has heard the speculation about Sean Payton coming to Dallas and wants no part of that discussion.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane says Buffalo to propose postseason OT rule change based on time, not possession

The Buffalo Bills, whose lack of possession in their Divisional Round overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the latest effort to change the rule, are proposing a change to the rules based on time.
news

Ron Rivera: Commanders 'being very proactive' in pursuit of franchise QB

A year ago, the Commanders were in position to trade up for a QB on Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft and ultimately decided to stand pat. If Ron Rivera's comments Tuesday are any indication, the club is pursuing a new starter much more intently this offseason.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo set to undergo shoulder surgery, will not throw for 16 weeks

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will undergo shoulder surgery to repair the damage he suffered against the Cowboys in the postseason, Ian Rapoport reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW