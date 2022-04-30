2022 NFL Draft

Steelers select Georgia WR George Pickens with No. 52 overall pick

Published: Apr 29, 2022 at 08:56 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

In the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers nabbed their hopeful franchise quarterback of the future.

In the second round, Pittsburgh picked Kenny Pickett's potential No. 1 wide receiver of the future.

With the No. 52 overall pick in the draft, the Steelers selected Georgia wide receiver George Pickens in the second round Friday in Las Vegas.

While Georgia produced a record-setting five defensive players in Thursday's first round, Pickens is the first offensive player off the board for the reigning national champs.

The selection comes just a week after Pickens was a passenger in a car crash in which he was cited for not wearing a seat belt, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Pickens left with scrapes, but was OK despite his head hitting the windshield.

During his three seasons, he tallied 90 receptions for 1,347 yards with 14 touchdowns in 26 games.

He's coming off a junior season in which he was limited to just four games due to a torn ACL, but for a Steelers franchise known for finding stellar receiving talent beyond the opening round, Pickens is a first-round talent taken on Day 2.

As of now, the Steelers' depth chart is likely to have Chase Claypool, Anthony Miller and Diontae Johnson as the starting wideouts at Mitchell Trubisky's (and eventually Pickett's) disposal. But if he's healthy, Pickens is likely to change that depth chart relatively quickly.

Pickens burst onto the scene as a freshman and was slowed dramatically by injury, but Pittsburgh might well be the perfect situation for him to blossom into a top-tier wide receiver.

Related Content

news

Bills select Georgia RB James Cook with pick No. 63

Buffalo selected Georgia running James Cook back with the 63rd overall pick in the second round.

news

Chiefs select Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs selected wide receiver Skyy Moore with the No. 54 overall pick on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Cardinals select Colorado St. TE Trey McBride in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals continue to use the draft to add playmakers for quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals selected Colorado St. tight end Trey McBride with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night in Las Vegas.

news

Patriots trade up to select Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots traded up to select wide receiver Tyquan Thornton with the No. 50 overall pick on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Ravens select Michigan LB David Ojabo in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens selected linebacker David Ojabo with the No. 45 overall pick on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Seahawks select Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

Seattle selected Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III with the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday in Las Vegas.

news

Jets trade up to select Iowa State RB Breece Hall in Round 2 of 2022 NFL Draft

The New York Jets traded up to select the first running back of the draft, Iowa Sate's Breece Hall with the No. 36 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Day 2

Bucky Brooks breaks down Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, providing pick-by-pick analysis for every selection in Rounds 2 and 3. Follow along live!

news

Packers trade up to select North Dakota St. WR Christian Watson in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers traded up to select wide receiver Christian Watson with the No. 34 overall pick on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Buccaneers select Houston DL Logan Hall with first pick of second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Houston Cougars defensive end Logan Hall with the No. 33 overall pick to begin Friday's festivities in Las Vegas.

news

2022 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Friday ahead of Rounds 2, 3

Where Liberty quarterback Malik Willis ends up is one of the top storylines for Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Find out what other draft buzz we're monitoring Friday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW