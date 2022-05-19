Analysis

2022 NFL season: Day 3 rookies who could compete for starter snaps in Year 1

Published: May 19, 2022 at 11:28 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Most players picked on the third day of the NFL draft (when Rounds 4 through 7 are held) are typically expected to contribute as a reserve and/or on special teams in their rookie season.

Last year, however, 14 of 154 Day 3 selections started eight or more contests in their first year in the league -- three more than the average draft class over the past decade. Not surprisingly, nearly half of rookies becoming regular starters since 2012 were picked in the fourth round.

Offensive linemen Dan Moore (fourth round, Pittsburgh), Royce Newman (fourth, Green Bay) and Trey Smith (sixth, Kansas City), receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (fourth, Detroit), running backs Michael Carter (fourth, Jets) and Elijah Mitchell (sixth, San Francisco), defensive tackle Roy Lopez (sixth, Houston) and cornerback Marco Wilson (fourth, Arizona) were some of the rookies who stood out during the 2021 season.

A rookie's talent certainly factors into how quickly they see the field at the next level, but injuries to veterans and the relative strength of their position group also often determine draftees' playing time. Here are a dozen Day 3 picks from the 2022 NFL Draft who could be in line to start immediately, ranked in order of the likelihood they will take advantage of potential opportunities.

Specialists are not included on this list (or in the historical data noted above) but Day 3 punters Matt Araiza (sixth, Buffalo), Jake Camarda (fourth, Tampa Bay), Trenton Gill (seventh, Chicago) and Jordan Stout (fourth, Baltimore), as well as kicker Cade York (fourth, Cleveland), are expected to contribute from the jump.

Rank
1
Perrion Winfrey
Perrion Winfrey
Oklahoma · DT
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Drafted: Round 4, 108th overall


Winfrey fell into a perfect spot, as Cleveland desperately needed a 3-technique to challenge opposing interior offensive linemen off the snap, thanks to the exits of Malik McDowell (whom the Browns did not tender as an exclusive rights free agent following his January arrest) and Malik Jackson (who was on a one-year deal) last season. It won't be surprising if Winfrey produces more than former Browns draft find Larry Ogunjobi (who spent 2021 in Cincinnati) did as a third-round rookie (one sack, one start in 14 appearances in 2017).

Related Links

Rank
2
Dameon Pierce
Dameon Pierce
Florida · RB
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

Drafted: Round 4, 107th overall


The Texans have a few veteran running backs on the roster, but Pierce could easily start eight or more games this year. Marlon Mack only has 32 carries over the past two years, and Rex Burkhead turns 32 this summer, so the former Gator should see a lot of carries. Houston fans will be won over by his electric confidence with the ball in his hands, and his strong nose for the end zone. 

Rank
3
Keaontay Ingram
Keaontay Ingram
USC · RB
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Drafted: Round 6, 201st overall


Ingram's rushing and receiving ability out of the backfield give him a chance at the lion's share of work when James Conner is not on the field. Conner has missed at least at least three games in four of his five seasons in the league, and he only started six of 15 appearances last year while splitting time with the now-departed Chase Edmonds in the backfield. Chances are good Ingram will start several games as a rookie. 

Rank
4
Cade Otton
Cade Otton
Washington · TE
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Drafted: Round 4, 106th overall


It is still unclear whether Rob Gronkowski intends to "run it back" one more time with his friend Tom Brady in Tampa. If the 33-year-old (who did, after all, suffer a punctured lung last season) decides not to return to the field, veteran Cameron Brate will need a running mate. Otton, who missed time due to COVID-19 and a foot injury, would have been a late-second or early-third round pick if healthy throughout the 2021 season, so I expect he will be a solid pass-catcher and run-blocker as a rookie for the Bucs.

Rank
5
Dane Belton
Dane Belton
Iowa · S
New York Giants
New York Giants

Drafted: Round 4, 114th overall


Julian Love has been a part-time starter in New York the past three years (logging 16 starts in 48 appearances), but he'll have to battle Belton to replace Jabrill Peppers (who signed in New England) as an in-the-box playmaker. Belton regularly worked in the slot at Iowa, as well, and showed good hands while intercepting five passes last year.

Rank
6
Cordell Volson
Cordell Volson
North Dakota State · G
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Drafted: Round 4, 136th overall


The Bengals' guard play was poor in 2021, and signing Alex Cappa away from Tampa Bay only solved half the problem. The team was close to winning it all last year and will not have patience for lapses from 2021 second-round pick Jackson Carman or veteran Hakeem Adeniji -- especially if Volson's intelligence and determination as a blocker turn heads in training camp. Volson also has experience at tackle, so it would not be shocking if he got the call should Jonah Williams or La'el Collins be sidelined.

Rank
7
Darian Kinnard
Darian Kinnard
Kentucky · G
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Drafted: Round 5, 145th overall


The Chiefs' right tackle situation is fluid, to say the least. Veteran Andrew Wylie could take over there, as could Lucas Niang if healthy. Kinnard's power on the edge, however, and Wylie's value as a sixth man if there is an injury at another spot on the line, might force the rookie into the starting lineup sooner than later. The team plugged in first-year players Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey last year, so it's not a huge leap to think they'll do the same if Kinnard's length and strong grip impress this summer.

Rank
8
Coby Bryant
Coby Bryant
Cincinnati · CB
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Drafted: Round 4, 109th overall


Seattle's depth at cornerback is a big question mark heading into the 2022 season. Sidney Jones was re-signed after starting 11 games, while Tre Brown is coming off a knee injury and veteran Artie Burns was brought in on a one-year free agent deal. Bryant, the winner of the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award (given to college football's top defensive back), has the experience and toughness to step into a starting role if required.

Rank
9
Justin Shaffer
Justin Shaffer
Georgia · G
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Drafted: Round 6, 190th overall


The Falcons' 2021 third-round pick, Jalen Mayfield, struggled transitioning from his college position, right tackle, to guard as a rookie. If Mayfield can't get the job done early in 2022, or if he falls to injury, Shaffer's ability to bully defenders off the ball could earn him a starting role during his first year with the Falcons.

Rank
10
Khalil Shakir
Khalil Shakir
Boise State · WR
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

Drafted: Round 5, 148th overall


The Bills expect third-year receiver Gabriel Davis to make up for the loss of Emmanuel Sanders (with signee Jamison Crowder taking Cole Beasley's spot in the slot). If No. 1 target Stefon Diggs or Davis are banged up during the year, however, Shakir's strong hands and willingness to work the middle will earn him a major role. The Bills use enough three-, four- and five-receiver sets that Shakir should see the field regularly, even if he's not forced into a starting job.

Rank
11
Malcolm Rodriguez
Malcolm Rodriguez
Oklahoma State · LB
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Drafted: Round 6, 188th overall


Rodriguez's size (5-foot-11, 232 pounds) has caused him to be overlooked his entire football career. The Lions have veterans Alex Anzalone and Jarrad Davis (a former first-round pick by Detroit brought back after one year with the Jets), but neither were stars last season. Second-year player Derrick Barnes came on a bit at the end of 2021, but I won't ignore the productive, athletic and instinctive Rodriguez's chances at making his presence felt between the tackles as a rookie. 

Rank
12
Kingsley Enagbare
Kingsley Enagbare
South Carolina · LB
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2022

Drafted: Round 5, 179th overall


It was only last season, when Za'Darius Smith missed all but one game because of a back malady, that the Packers saw how important having a third reliable all-around edge rusher could be. Smith's exit this offseason leaves Rashan Gary and Preston Smith as the presumed starters, but Enagbare's strength against the run, as well as his ability to bring pressure when fresh, should earn him significant playing time in 2022 no matter what -- and he'll be first in line to start in the event of a Gary or Preston Smith injury.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter.

Related Content

news

NFL's top 11 offenses in 2022? Bills, Chargers and Bengals produce highest win-share projections

With most offseason roster reconstruction behind us, which NFL teams boast the most potent attacks? Resident analytics guru Cynthia Frelund provides her projection of the top 11 offenses for the 2022 season.

news

Biggest remaining offseason priority for each NFC team: Can 49ers placate Deebo Samuel?

Should the Panthers make a play for Baker Mayfield? Can the 49ers keep Deebo Samuel happy? Marc Sessler zeroes in on the biggest remaining offseason priority for each NFC team.

news

2022 NFL MVP dark horses: Derek Carr, Justin Jefferson, Tua Tagovailoa among sleeper candidates

As he does every May, Adam Schein is ranking the NFL's dark-horse candidates for MVP. Who are the sleepers for the 2022 season? One running back, one wide receiver, one defensive player and a whole bunch of polarizing quarterbacks.

news

NFC North projected starters for 2022 NFL season: Receiver wide open for Packers; Lions to contend?

Should Packers fans concerned that their team might take a step back R-E-L-A-X? Are the Lions ready to battle for a playoff spot in 2022? Gregg Rosenthal projects the starters for every team in the NFC North.

news

2022 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams

The grand reshuffling of NFL rosters is upon us. So ... who's going where? NFL.com's free agency tracker provides real-time team-by-team updates of all the key additions and trades in this frenzied period.

news

Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

How secure are Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West? NFL analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable division winners heading toward the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFC East projected starters for 2022 NFL season: Eagles built to contend; Cowboys' depth in decline

Is the Cowboys' declining depth a cause for concern? Are the Eagles set for a breakthrough season led by Jalen Hurts? Gregg Rosenthal projects the starters for every team in the NFC East.

news

Top 10 second-year breakout candidates in 2022 NFL season; plus, schedule intrigue for players, coaches

In this week's edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks reveals his top 10 second-year breakout candidates. Plus, a look at the three biggest points of intrigue for players and coaches when it comes to the NFL schedule release.

news

2022 NFL season: Best revenge games on tap? Seattle vs. Russell Wilson, Bills at Chiefs and more

What kind of juicy action are we looking at on the REVENGE front in the 2022 NFL season? Adam Rank spotlights nine scintillating showdowns, including Russell Wilson's return to Seattle.

news

2022 NFL schedule release: Top 9 prime-time games

The 2022 NFL schedule is out! Which island matchups SCREAM must-see TV? Adam Schein ranks the top nine prime-time games on the slate. A Super Bowl LV rematch between Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs and Tom Brady's Buccaneers makes the cut, but it's not No. 1.

news

Most favorable NFL schedules of 2022: Forgiving draws for Cowboys, Giants

Which teams received the most favorable draws from the NFL schedule makers? Jeremy Bergman includes the Cowboys and Giants among his list of squads with the most forgiving slates in 2022.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW