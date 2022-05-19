2022 NFL season: Day 3 rookies who could compete for starter snaps in Year 1

Drafted: Round 5, 145th overall





The Chiefs' right tackle situation is fluid, to say the least. Veteran Andrew Wylie could take over there, as could Lucas Niang if healthy. Kinnard's power on the edge, however, and Wylie's value as a sixth man if there is an injury at another spot on the line, might force the rookie into the starting lineup sooner than later. The team plugged in first-year players Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey last year, so it's not a huge leap to think they'll do the same if Kinnard's length and strong grip impress this summer.