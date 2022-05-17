2022 NFL MVP dark horses: Derek Carr, Justin Jefferson, Tua Tagovailoa among sleeper candidates

MVP odds: 30-1





As an Associated Press voter, I actually picked Carr as MVP back in 2016, despite the devastating broken leg he suffered on Christmas Eve. I've always been a huge fan of Carr's game and the value he brings to his team, which is what this award's all about. The former second-round pick has been a rock for a franchise that hasn't exactly been a model of stability in recent years. Carr handles all adversity with grace and aplomb while never making excuses. Last year alone, in the span of a month, Las Vegas had to deal with Jon Gruden's shocking resignation, Henry Ruggs III's DUI car crash that killed a 23-year-old woman, and Damon Arnette's release after a video showed him brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone. Despite all of that, Carr threw for a career-high 4,804 yards and led the Raiders to just their second playoff appearance in the past 19 seasons. Impressive stuff, to say the least.





Now Carr has his college bestie, who just so happens to be the best receiver in the game, as the Raiders brilliantly traded for Davante Adams. Carr and Adams are going to make beautiful music together once again, just like they did back at Fresno State. Especially with new head coach Josh McDaniels running the offense. These additions will lift the 31-year-old passer from great player to certified star. Carr is going to enjoy a monster season, leading the Raiders to the playoffs again. And doing this in the absurdly loaded AFC West will raise his profile even more.