NFL officials to meet with Browns QB Deshaun Watson in Texas this week

Published: May 16, 2022 at 01:07 PM
NFL officials are scheduled to meet with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Texas this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson first reported the news.

Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions. He is currently under NFL investigation for violating the league's personal-conduct policy and is potentially subject to a league-issued suspension.

"We will decline comment," the league said in a statement, "as the review is active and ongoing."

Two Texas grand juries declined in March to indict Watson on criminal charges. The quarterback was soon after traded from Houston to Cleveland in a blockbuster deal, and the Browns signed Watson to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract with the team.

Watson has been with the Browns during their offseason workout program and is reportedly hosting a few of his new teammates in the Bahamas this weekend.

Cleveland is set to begin organized team activities on May 24.

