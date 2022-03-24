Around the NFL

Second Texas grand jury declines to indict Browns QB Deshaun Watson on criminal charges

Published: Mar 24, 2022 at 05:09 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

A Brazoria County, Texas, grand jury declined to indict Deshaun Watson on Thursday after considering evidence in a criminal complaint against the Browns quarterback alleging sexual misconduct during a massage therapy session.

"After a careful and thorough review of the facts and evidence documented in the reports prepared by the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Police Department, as well as hearing testimony from witnesses, the Grand Jury for Brazoria County has declined to charge Deshaun Watson with any crimes," Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck said in a statement Thursday. "Accordingly, this matter is now closed."

This marks the second grand jury to decline to indict Watson this month. On March 11, a Harris County, Texas, grand jury determined there was not enough evidence to charge Watson with a crime following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Watson, the former Houston Texans quarterback who was traded to the Browns last week, also faces 22 civil lawsuits. The 26-year-old remains under NFL investigation and is subject to potential discipline under the league's personal-conduct policy.

"We continue to closely monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy," a NFL spokesperson said in a statement Thursday.

Watson has denied the allegations against him. His lawyers have previously said "some sexual activity" happened during some of the appointments but that Watson never coerced anyone.

Watson arrived at the Browns' facility in Berea, Ohio, on Thursday to conduct a physical, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

The Browns announced their acquisition of Watson this past Sunday.

"We spent a tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating the opportunity to trade for Deshaun Watson," Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said in a statement at the time. "We are acutely aware and empathetic to the highly personal sentiments expressed about this decision. Our team's comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved."

Related Content

news

Kyler Murray: 'I'm not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal'

Speaking to the media for the first time since the Cardinals' playoff loss to the Rams, Murray expanded on the past few weeks of headline-grabbing attention that included a desire for a long-term contract.
news

Tyreek Hill thrilled to head to Miami, where he foresees 'a fun season'

Former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill took the podium for the first time as a Dolphin on Thursday. He told reporters his choice of destination was always going to be Miami "no matter what," where he feels at home and believes the Dolphins are committed to contending.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 24

The Eagles agreed to terms with defensive end ﻿Derek Barnett﻿ on a two-year deal, the team announced. See who else was signed or released during Thursday's free agency action.
news

Chiefs signing former Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to 3-year, $30M deal

The Chiefs are signing former Packers wide receiver ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ to a three-year, $30 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. MVS will receive $18 million in the first two years and the deal has incentives to reach a max of $36 million. 
news

Demarcus Lawrence 'blessed with the opportunity' to be a Cowboy for life

Demarcus Lawrence speaks on an eventful offseason in Dallas which nearly saw the longtime Cowboys DE depart before signing a three-year extension.
news

Second grand jury considering criminal complaint against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

A Brazoria County, Texas, grand jury is considering evidence in a criminal complaint against Deshaun Waston alleging sexual misconduct during a massage therapy session, Tony Buzbee, the lawyer of the complainant, told The New York Times on Thursday.
news

Drew Rosenhaus on Tyreek Hill trade: Davante Adams' contract 'flipped everything upside down'

Following the trade to the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explains what happened with his client's abrupt departure from Kansas City. 
news

Cowboys hiring Brian Schottenheimer as football analyst

The Cowboys are hiring Brian Schottenheimer as a football analyst, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

J.D. McKissic says he chose Commanders over Bills because he had 'unfinished business in Washington'

Running back J.D. McKissic is back in Washington. McKissic spoke with reporters Thursday and explained his desicion to re-sign with the Commanders over the Buffalo Bills.
news

Ex-Rams WR Robert Woods picked Titans in trade: 'Joining this team is beneficial for my career'

When the Rams signed receiver Allen Robinson in free agency, it signaled the end to Robert Woods' run in Los Angeles. The wideout said the team allowed him to help pick his landing spot, which is how the trade to Tennessee transpired.
news

Quandre Diggs: Seahawks 'not in a rebuild mode' post-Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner

Despite trading Russell Wilson and cutting ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿, the Seattle Seahawks have consistently insisted they aren't rebuilding but rather reloading. That notion was reiterated to safety ﻿Quandre Diggs﻿ as he signed his new contract to remain a centerpiece of the Seahawks' secondary.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW