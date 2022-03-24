Second Texas grand jury declines to indict Browns QB Deshaun Watson on criminal charges

A Brazoria County, Texas, grand jury declined to indict Deshaun Watson on Thursday after considering evidence in a criminal complaint against the Browns quarterback alleging sexual misconduct during a massage therapy session.

"After a careful and thorough review of the facts and evidence documented in the reports prepared by the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Police Department, as well as hearing testimony from witnesses, the Grand Jury for Brazoria County has declined to charge Deshaun Watson with any crimes," Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck said in a statement Thursday. "Accordingly, this matter is now closed."

This marks the second grand jury to decline to indict Watson this month. On March 11, a Harris County, Texas, grand jury determined there was not enough evidence to charge Watson with a crime following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Watson, the former Houston Texans quarterback who was traded to the Browns last week, also faces 22 civil lawsuits. The 26-year-old remains under NFL investigation and is subject to potential discipline under the league's personal-conduct policy.

"We continue to closely monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy," a NFL spokesperson said in a statement Thursday.

Watson has denied the allegations against him. His lawyers have previously said "some sexual activity" happened during some of the appointments but that Watson never coerced anyone.

Watson arrived at the Browns' facility in Berea, Ohio, on Thursday to conduct a physical, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

The Browns announced their acquisition of Watson this past Sunday.