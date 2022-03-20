Browns announce trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns announced Sunday that they traded for Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿, giving up three first-round picks, a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick for the QB and a 2024 fifth-rounder.

Cleveland's announcement came two days after the deal was initially reported and confirmed by Houston and one day after Texans general manager Nick Caserio explained the move to reporters.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski all released statements as part of Sunday's announcement, explaining their "evaluation process" of Watson before making the trade and expressing confidence in him as the face of the franchise moving forward.

"We spent a tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating the opportunity to trade for Deshaun Watson," the Haslams said. "We are acutely aware and empathetic to the highly personal sentiments expressed about this decision. Our team's comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved.

"We also understand there are still some legal proceedings that are ongoing and we will respect due process. It was pivotal that we, along with Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski, meet with Deshaun to have a straightforward dialogue, discuss our priorities, and hear directly from him on how he wants to approach his career on and off the field. He was humble, sincere, and candid. In our conversations, Deshaun detailed his commitment to leading our team; he understands and embraces the hard work needed to build his name both in the community and on the field. Those in-depth conversations, the extensive evaluation process, his dedication to being a great teammate and devotion to helping others within the NFL, within the community, and through his charitable initiatives provided the foundation for us to pursue Deshaun.

"We are confident in Deshaun and excited about moving forward with him as our quarterback and supporting his genuine and determined efforts."

Trade discussions for Watson quickly materialized last week after a Harris County (Texas) grand jury on March 11 determined there was not enough evidence to charge Watson with a crime following allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions. Watson also faces 22 civil lawsuits. The 26-year-old remains under NFL investigation and is subject to potential discipline under the league's personal-conduct policy.

Watson requested a trade from Houston before the allegations. He was inactive for all 17 games during the 2021 NFL season.