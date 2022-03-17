Around the NFL

Browns out of running for Deshaun Watson trade, still see Baker Mayfield as QB of future

Published: Mar 17, 2022 at 11:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cleveland Browns won't be trading for Deshaun Watson and will attempt to mend the fences with quarterback Baker Mayfield﻿.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that the Browns have been informed they're out of the running for Watson, per a source informed of the situation.

Cleveland took a meeting with the Houston Texans quarterback -- who still faces 22 civil lawsuits after a grand jury declined to file criminal charges stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions -- as a possible trade partner. But Watson's no-trade clause allows him leverage to choose his next destination. It won't be Cleveland.

After meeting with Watson, the Browns will now attempt to fix their relationship with Mayfield. Garafolo noted that the team views Mayfield as its starting quarterback and told his agents at the NFL Scouting Combine it would only explore replacing him with a top-tier QB like Watson.

How Mayfield feels about the Browns searching for a new partner while they were still dating remains to be seen.

The former No. 1 overall pick released a statement Tuesday saying he had "no clue what happens next" after the Browns met with Watson. Mayfield has told teammates in recent days he's prepared for anything, added Garafolo, from moving on to remaining the QB.

Reports in recent days have suggested an irreconcilable rift between the Browns and Mayfield. And the dalliance with Watson underscores the notion within Cleveland that Baker isn't the long-term solution at quarterback.

The Browns brass knew how it would look if it formally went after Watson. After striking out with Watson, the backup plan appears to be reconciling with Mayfield -- at least for one year. We'll see if they need to go to Plan C if the QB rejects the promise ring.

Mayfield, who has had an up-and-down career in Cleveland, enters the final year of his rookie contract, set to make $18.858 million in 2022. From the QB's perspective, would he want to play out the string with a team that will continue to search for his replacement? Or would he push for a trade to a club that might be more apt to commit long term?

The Browns own leverage in the form of the franchise tag beyond 2022 if Mayfield were to stay and play well, so there isn't the impetus to get a long-term deal done with a quarterback they aren't convinced is a difference-making leader.

Cleveland began dating Mayfield by making him the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, but they've yet to commit to the marriage and buy the ring. After trying to find a prettier partner, they'll settle for Baker in 2022 if he'll have them back.

Like most dramas, the hazy relationship status in Cleveland will hover over the entire season's worth of episodes.

