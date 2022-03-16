Around the NFL

Browns QB Baker Mayfield releases statement: 'I have no clue what happens next'

Published: Mar 15, 2022 at 10:29 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Cleveland Browns quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ released a statement Tuesday night on Twitter regarding his uncertainty with the franchise amid reports that Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ was meeting with the Browns on to discuss a potential trade.

Mayfield thanked the city of Cleveland and wrote, "I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process."

The full statement read:

"Cleveland,

"The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs. I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God's plan throughout this process.

"I have given the franchise everything I have. That is something I've always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens.. I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city's hard working people.

"Cleveland will always be a part of Emily and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives.

"Sincerely,

"Baker Reagan Mayfield."

Mayfield is coming off a turbulent season in which his struggles on the field were coupled with a shoulder injury.

The former No. 1 overall pick underwent shoulder surgery after missing the final game of the Browns' 8-9 season and despite all the tribulations of the 2021 campaign was reported to be in the Browns' plans for 2022.

Plans would seem to be changing.

Watson, who requested a trade from the Texans in January of 2021, was expected to meet with the Browns on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

On Friday, a Harris County (Texas) grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge Watson with a crime following allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions. Watson also faces 22 civil lawsuits, but Friday's news opened the door to trade talks for the former Pro Bowler, who remains under NFL investigation and is subject to potential discipline under the league's personal-conduct policy.

Mayfield burst upon the season after being drafted in 2018 and threw a then-NFL rookie record 27 touchdown passes for the Browns. That still stands as his career high after four seasons, though. In 2019, the Browns wobbled under grand expectations. In 2020, Mayfield and the Browns produced a winning season and a playoff berth, but in 2021, lofty aspirations weighed them down once more.

Mayfield's 2021 campaign saw him complete just 60% of his passes, throwing for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Nothing is final as of yet and, as aforementioned, plans change, but Mayfield's words read as the foreshadowing of a conclusion in Cleveland.

Time will tell if the Mayfield era has ended with the Browns or will sustain another bump in the road.

Related Content

news

Saints signing former Jets safety Marcus Maye to three-year, $28.5M deal

The Saints are signing former New York Jets safety ﻿Marcus Maye﻿ to a three-year, $28.5 million deal with $15 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Giants expected to sign former Texans QB Tyrod Taylor to back up Daniel Jones

The New York Giants are expected to sign former Texans, Chargers, Browns and Bills QB Tyrod Taylor, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Patriots trading guard Shaq Mason to Buccaneers for fifth-round draft pick

The Bucs are acquiring guard ﻿Shaq Mason﻿ from the Patriots in exchange for a fifth-round pick, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Mike Giardi and Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Von Miller to Cowboys? Dallas doing due diligence on star free-agent pass rusher

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Tuesday that there is very strong interest on Von Miller's part in signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Buccaneers expected to sign ex-Falcons WR Russell Gage

The Buccaneers are expected to sign former Atlanta Falcons receiver Russell Gage, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Falcons sign kicker Younghoe Koo to five-year, $24.25 million extension

One of the NFL's most accurate kickers in 2021 is being rewarded accordingly. The Falcons are re-signing ﻿Younghoe Koo﻿ to a five-year, $24.25 million deal, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Former Saints safety Marcus Williams signing with Ravens on five-year, $70M deal

Former Saints safety Marcus Williams is signing a massive five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Randy Gregory expected to sign with Broncos after nearly agreeing to deal with Cowboys

Free-agent pass rusher Randy Gregory is expected to sign with the Denver Broncos after nearly agreeing to a contract with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Browns releasing center, NFLPA president JC Tretter

Cleveland is releasing center JC Tretter, who is also the NFLPA president, after trying unsuccessfully to trade him in recent days.
news

Andrew Whitworth announces retirement after 16 seasons with Rams, Bengals

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, has announced his retirement following 16 seasons. 
news

Steelers signing former Bears OL James Daniels to three-year, $26.5M deal

Pittsburgh is signing offensive lineman James Daniels to a three-year, $26.5 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW