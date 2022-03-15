Browns to meet with Texans QB Deshaun Watson on Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns have been doing their due diligence on Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and are expected to meet with the quarterback Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football.

Watson met with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers on Monday, Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

On Friday, a Harris County (Texas) grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge Watson with a crime following allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions. Watson, 26, also faces 22 civil lawsuits, but Friday's news opened the door to trade discussions for Watson, who remains under NFL investigation and is subject to potential discipline under the league's personal-conduct policy.

Watson requested a trade from Houston before the allegations. He was inactive for all 17 games during the 2021 NFL season.