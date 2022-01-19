Browns QB Baker Mayfield undergoes successful shoulder surgery: 'This is not the end of my story'

For varying reasons, Baker Mayfield really struggled this season. One of them was undoubtedly his health. The Browns quarterback played through injuries to his foot, knee and non-throwing shoulder, the last of which required surgery.

Mayfield underwent surgery for his torn labrum Wednesday and posted a short video afterward deeming it a "complete success." He is expected to begin light throwing in April and make a full recovery by the start of training camp, per a team statement.

"I checked that box off to get this fixed and now it's on the way to the road to recovery," Mayfield said. "This is one of those steps to get back to my true self. This past year hasn't been very easy."

As a fourth-year starter, Mayfield hardly resembled the player who led Cleveland to the playoffs just last season. By some metrics, he was worse than he'd ever been. His completion percentage, yards per game, touchdown passes, interceptions, and sacks taken all regressed, while his team went from Super Bowl hopefuls to postseason rejects.

Mayfield figures to have an opportunity to turn it around with the Browns. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported earlier this month that the club plans to keep Mayfield as its 2022 starter, a sentiment general manager Andrew Berry echoed a few days later.

The former No. 1 overall pick will surely be motivated. He was unable to reach an agreement on an extension last offseason and will be playing under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.