Around the NFL

Browns QB Baker Mayfield undergoes successful shoulder surgery: 'This is not the end of my story'

Published: Jan 19, 2022 at 05:32 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

For varying reasons, Baker Mayfield really struggled this season. One of them was undoubtedly his health. The Browns quarterback played through injuries to his foot, knee and non-throwing shoulder, the last of which required surgery.

Mayfield underwent surgery for his torn labrum Wednesday and posted a short video afterward deeming it a "complete success." He is expected to begin light throwing in April and make a full recovery by the start of training camp, per a team statement.

"I checked that box off to get this fixed and now it's on the way to the road to recovery," Mayfield said. "This is one of those steps to get back to my true self. This past year hasn't been very easy."

As a fourth-year starter, Mayfield hardly resembled the player who led Cleveland to the playoffs just last season. By some metrics, he was worse than he'd ever been. His completion percentage, yards per game, touchdown passes, interceptions, and sacks taken all regressed, while his team went from Super Bowl hopefuls to postseason rejects.

Mayfield figures to have an opportunity to turn it around with the Browns. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported earlier this month that the club plans to keep Mayfield as its 2022 starter, a sentiment general manager Andrew Berry echoed a few days later.

The former No. 1 overall pick will surely be motivated. He was unable to reach an agreement on an extension last offseason and will be playing under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

"This is not the end of my story," Mayfield said. "It's just going to be one of those little things that I'll look back and remember that's one of those challenges and adversity that I'm going to try to take advantage of me, and it'll make me a better person."

Related Content

news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy defends last-second draw play: 'We had great confidence in that situation'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy defended how his team handled the final seconds of their playoff loss to the 49ers when speaking with reporters Wednesday.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry on status vs. Bengals: 'We'll see where I am on Saturday' 

Derrick Henry is a welcome sight at Titans practice, having returned following a lengthy layoff with a foot injury. But the star RB isn't yet ready to proclaim himself a go for the team's Divisional Round home playoff game against the Bengals on Saturday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 19

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (ankle) and RT ﻿Tristan Wirfs (ankle)﻿ will be listed as DNPs for the team's walkthrough Wednesday, per coach Bruce Arians. Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Tuesday.
news

NFL fines Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for striking player on helmet

The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for striking Bucs safety Andrew Adams on the helmet during the team's 31-15 playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman says Jalen Hurts enters offseason as starting QB for 2022

The Eagles plan to ride into 2022 with ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ as their starting quarterback. GM Howie Roseman praised Hurts' development Wednesday while affirming the QB has done enough to head into the offseason as the starter.
news

Joe Burrow downplays Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years: 'This is how it's gonna be from here on out'

﻿Joe Burrow﻿ wasn't around for any of the Cincinnati Bengals' playoff miseries of the past, and therefore he's not saddled by them. The second-year QB has made it clear that he simply expects playoff success.
news

Sean McVay: Rams have 'tremendous respect (for), but not fear' of Tom Brady

Fresh off beating the Cardinals in ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s first career postseason start, the Rams must swiftly turn their attention to facing a quarterback who laps the field in playoff wins, Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady.
news

Ryan Tannehill on Titans' path to No. 1 seed in AFC: 'It hasn't always been perfect and pretty'

Tennessee's up-and-down season saw just three Titans offensive players start all 17 games in the regular season. And still, Ryan Tannehill's team finished with a 12-5 record.
news

Niners ask Trey Lance to imitate Aaron Rodgers in practice as prep for Packers

Trey Lance will play a vital role for the San Francisco 49ers this week as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers. The rookie quarterback is tasked with being Aaron Rodgers for the scout team in practices this week.
news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid compares winning Super Bowls to 'chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting'

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid relates winning multiple Super Bowls to eating another slice of cake when asked if he's getting complacent having already won a championship.
news

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby stumps for Rich Bisaccia as head coach: 'He's the best man for the job'

Defensive end Maxx Crosby provided an unequivocal endorsement for Rich Bisaccia as Raiders head coach on Tuesday during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW