Around the NFL

Browns GM Andrew Berry: 'We fully expect Baker (Mayfield) to be our starter and bounce back'

Published: Jan 11, 2022 at 02:33 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry believes the 2020 version of ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ reflects who the club truly has in its quarterback, not the Mayfield who struggled while playing through injuries this season. That was at the essence of Berry's comments Tuesday in support of Mayfield as the team's quarterback of the future.

The former Oklahoma star's best NFL season came under coach Kevin Stefanski; so, too, did his worst. But while the struggles of the just-ended season might be fresh on the minds of fans where Mayfield is concerned, Berry sees a return to a more effective form for his quarterback.

"It's easy to forget at this point of the year what we've seen with Baker over the past several years," Berry said, via Cleveland.com. "Obviously, he had his most productive season in this offense under Kevin (Stefanski, in 2020). We've been with Baker for a long period -- we know his work ethic, we know his drive, we've seen him [be] a talented passer in this league, and we're looking forward to him getting healthy and continue to make improvements."

Despite his injuries, Mayfield -- whose toughness has never been questioned -- made 14 starts on the year, for a career-low 17 touchdown passes with 13 interceptions. Complicating things for the Browns offense was the midseason jettisoning of wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham﻿, who lacked chemistry with Mayfield and was released; he later signed with the Los Angeles Rams. With or without Beckham, however, the Browns' pass offense sputtered and finished 27th in the NFL (195.3 yards per game).

On Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFLN's Tom Pelissero reported that the Browns intended to move forward with Mayfield as their starter, following a discussion between Stefanski and Mayfield that was part of normal exit meetings.

Cleveland finished 8-9 and out of the playoff hunt as Mayfield played through a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, among other injuries. He ended the season on injured reserve, missed the team's last game, and will undergo surgery to repair the shoulder later this month. The Browns have picked up the fifth-year option on the former No. 1 overall draft pick's rookie contract, securing his services for at least one more season.

"We fully expect Baker to be our starter and bounce back," Berry added.

If the 2020 Mayfield resurfaces, the Browns offense could have an entirely different look next season, especially if the receiving corps can be bolstered via free agency or the draft. If not, Mayfield's last year in Cleveland could be upon him.

Related Content

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin 'dozed off' during Chargers-Raiders thriller

After winning a grueling overtime affair over the Ravens, the Steelers simply needed the Chargers-Raiders game to not end in a tie to earn a playoff bid. Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin said he fell asleep as the two teams went back and forth late into Sunday evening.
news

Jets, Lions named coaching staffs for 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions and New York Jets coaching staffs will coach the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl, getting an up-close look at more than 100 prospects for the 2022 NFL draft.
news

Bears to interview former Dolphins coach Brian Flores for head coaching job

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores already has another head coaching interview lined up. Tom Pelissero reports that Flores is set to interview for the Bears head coaching job.
news

Cowboys ST coordinator John Fassel has faith Greg Zuerlein's struggles won't cost Dallas in postseason

Heading into the postseason, perhaps the biggest fear for Cowboys fans is the game coming down to the leg of ﻿Greg Zuerlein﻿. Special teams coordinator John Fassel said he believes Zuerlein's issues are mental rather than physical -- and can be corrected.
news

Brandon Scherff looking for long-term deal from Washington: 'I hope I can end my career here'

Brandon Scherff is finally set to hit the free-agent market, but the Pro Bowl guard hopes he doesn't leave Washington. After being placed on the franchise tag two consecutive years, the 30-year-old lineman appears at a crossroads with the only franchise he's played for.
news

Frank Reich says Colts will learn from 2021 'scar': 'We're going to learn from it and get better'

After a day to reflect on their season-ending loss to the lowly Jaguars, Colts coach Frank Reich owned the disaster, saying the only option is to learn, grow and ensure it doesn't happen again.
news

Rams coach McVay on Week 18 loss to 49ers: 'We're going to choose to say it doesn't mean (expletive)'

After reflection, Rams coach Sean McVay chooses to see the team's Week 18 defeat to the 49ers as meaningless in the grand scheme of L.A.'s ultimate goal.
news

NFL players react to Georgia winning CFP National Championship against Alabama

More than 40 years in the making, Georgia brought home its first national title since the 1980 season as the Bulldogs conquered the Crimson Tide, 33-18.
news

No conclusive indication Joe Judge will return as Giants HC in 2022

The Giants have provided no definitive indication that Joe Judge will return for the 2022 campaign, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday. 
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI

eattle Seahawks backup quarterback ﻿Geno Smith﻿ was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday following the team's season-ending victory in Arizona.
news

David Culley 'moving forward' with belief he'll remain Texans head coach

With his first season at the helm in the books, Texans head coach David Culley addressed his future with the team on Monday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW