Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

The AFC North is tough every year. The Cincinnati Bengals got hot at the end of the 2021 season, spurring their run to Super Bowl LVI, but the other teams aren't going to just hand them the crown again. Baltimore was eaten alive by the injury bug last season -- a return to even moderate health would make a world of difference. Cleveland traded for Amari Cooper and Deshaun Watson, the latter of whom is a great fit in Kevin Stefanski's scheme (if available). Pittsburgh is Pittsburgh, a team that hasn't had a losing season under coach Mike Tomlin. It will be tough for the Bengals to repeat as division champs, especially with their brutal schedule.