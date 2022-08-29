Analysis

2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

Published: Aug 29, 2022 at 10:09 AM

While the Los Angeles Rams are coming off the franchise's second Super Bowl victory, there are a number of NFL teams looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 campaign.

Six teams finished with five or fewer wins last season: the Jaguars, Lions, Jets, Giants, Texans and Panthers. Eight other teams joined them in finishing with records below .500: the Bears, Commanders, Seahawks, Broncos, Falcons, Vikings, Browns and Ravens.

With the start of the 2022 NFL season just over a week away, we ask the question:

Which NFL team will enjoy the biggest turnaround in 2022?

Nate_Burleson
Detroit Lions
Nate Burleson

I understand that Aaron Rodgers' Packers are kings of the NFC North, but the Detroit Lions are looking at the throne, ready to take a shot. They might miss, but they will be closer than they have been in years -- with Detroit last winning a division title in 1993. Jared Goff is still on his "prove 'em wrong" campaign after being traded by the Rams in January of 2021, and head coach Dan Campbell wants to turn his passionate speeches into tangible wins. Expect the Lions to win far more than the three victories they recorded last season; this is the year Detroit gets back on the map.

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marc_Ross
Denver Broncos
Marc Ross

The Denver Broncos haven't had a winning season since 2016 and haven't made the postseason since 2015, when they won Super Bowl 50. It feels like all of that is about to change. Coming off a seven-win season, the Broncos made one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they traded for Russell Wilson, who does few things better than winning. Wilson had at least 10 victories in eight of his 10 seasons in Seattle. Denver will remember real quick how it feels to not only win in the regular season -- by the way, they have the NFL's easiest first eight games (.412 opposing win percentage in 2021) -- but deep in January. 

Headshot_Author_DAVID_CARR_1400x1000
New York Jets
David Carr

It's been over a decade since the Jets were in the playoffs. That drought stops at 11 seasons. General manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have overhauled this roster in the last two years, adding playmakers throughout the offense and defense. It's a young team, but I believe it has the pieces to go from winning four games in 2021 to playoff contention in 2022.

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_DeAngelo_Hall
Jacksonville Jaguars
DeAngelo Hall

I hear what you're saying, David. If not for Zach Wilson's preseason setback and Mekhi Becton being out for the season with a knee injury, I also would've picked the Jets. But ... I'm going with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The dysfunction surrounding the team last season was a big reason it held the No. 1 overall pick in April. Bringing in Doug Pederson, a winner who's high on building culture, along with the addition of big-time playmakers through free agency and the draft makes the Jaguars a much -- MUCH -- better team already. If Trevor Lawrence takes a step forward in Year 2, this team could shock more than just the Colts this season.

Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Baltimore Ravens
Maurice Jones-Drew

Sure, the Ravens won eight games and were on the cusp of securing a postseason berth last season, but that was without many of their star players, including starting running back J.K. Dobbins, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and left tackle Ronnie Stanley, among others. This team has all those guys back, along with a healthy Lamar Jackson, who's going to go on an absolute tear if his megadeal doesn't get done by Week 1. The Ravens have the potential to be one of the best teams in the league, and if they are, they'll easily surpass their eight wins from a year ago.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Over the past five seasons, five different teams have won the Super Bowl. Still, 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. So, which fan base is most deserving of a title triumph this season? Let's debate!

news

2022 NFL season: Who will make a Steph Curry-like move up the all-time player rankings?

Steph Curry just enhanced his credentials for the NBA's all-time rankings with an impressive NBA Finals performance. Which NFL player will make a similar move in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

How secure are Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West? NFL analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable division winners heading toward the 2022 NFL season.

news

Which current NFL player would you most like to see in the broadcast booth one day?

We learned on Tuesday that Tom Brady is headed to the broadcast booth after he retires from the NFL. Which other current player do you most want to see in the booth one day? NFL analysts debate!

news

2022 NFL schedule: Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments?

The Cowboys and Chiefs each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2021. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most frequently in these marquee game slots in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Which game should kick off the 2022 NFL season? Bills-Rams among options

With the unveiling of the 2022 NFL schedule just around the corner, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have four players in mind.

news

Would a Super Bowl LVI win make Rams QB Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer?

Would a victory in Super Bowl LVI make Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer? Steve Mariucci and Nate Burleson are split. See how six NFL analysts answered.

news

2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Many NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory, but there are 12 franchises that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title his season? Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL season: Which offseason trade will be most impactful?

How much will Julio Jones elevate the Titans' offense? Can Matthew Stafford make the Rams a contender once again? Our analysts offer their predictions on the offseason trade that will be most impactful in 2021.

news

2021 NFL season: Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?

Will former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase create more magic together in 2021 now that they've been reunited on the Bengals? NFL analysts weigh in on which non-QB rookie will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE