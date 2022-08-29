2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

The Denver Broncos haven't had a winning season since 2016 and haven't made the postseason since 2015, when they won Super Bowl 50. It feels like all of that is about to change. Coming off a seven-win season, the Broncos made one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they traded for Russell Wilson, who does few things better than winning. Wilson had at least 10 victories in eight of his 10 seasons in Seattle. Denver will remember real quick how it feels to not only win in the regular season -- by the way, they have the NFL's easiest first eight games (.412 opposing win percentage in 2021) -- but deep in January.